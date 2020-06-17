Last night's episode of IMPACT featured TWO championship matches. Moose vs Hernandez for the TNA World Heavyweight Championship and The North vs The Rascalz for the IMPACT World Tag Team Championship. The show was STACKED per usual.

Here are my takeaways from last night's show:

EC3 Return Teased Moose successfully defended the TNA World Heavyweight Championship in a hard hitting match against Hernandez. The major news is what happened after the match. After the match instead of playing Moose's music they would play the music of former TNA champion EC3. Could we be getting Moose vs EC3 at Slammiversary? Is EC3 even back in IMPACT? 1 / 5

Synergy Pro Wrestling is back! On Saturday, July 11th, Synergy and Wrestling News World join forces to present "For The First Responders", a live pro-wrestling supercard to benefit America's first responders.



WNW & Synergy will donate proceeds from this event to worthy first responders' non-profits.



Synergy is delivering a massive card for the occasion! Alex Zayne & Blake Christian continue their incredible rivalry at Synergy with a 30 Minute Iron Man main event! There's also 2 qualifiers for the 2020 Garden State Invitational. JD Drake takes on Tony Deppen, and Jordan Oliver goes one-on-one with LSG.



For The First Responders will stream live on FITE.tv on 7/11 at 7 pm EST.

