We open up with a recap of last week.

Tasha Steelz vs Nevaeh:

We kick things off with Knockouts action tonight.

The bell rings and here we go. Tasha begins trash talking Nevaeh but Nevaeh hits her in the face then brings her down to the mat and hits a snapmare leading to a low clothesline sending Tasha to the floor. Kiera Hogan then checks on Tasha to make sure she is ok. Tasha gets back in the ring and ducks a clothesline and hits a kick to the midsection and takes down Nevaeh with a running knee. Tasha then begins to kick Nevaeh leading to her basically smothering her then brings her up for three quick shots for a two count. Tasha then hangs Nevaeh up on the ropes which leads to Tasha distracting the referee allowing Keira to get a cheap shot leading to Tasha getting a two count.

Tasha locks on a working hold and Nevaeh tries to fight back but Tasha bring her back down to the mat and trash talks. Nevaeh somehow fights back but is ultimately put back down for a two count. Tasha then hits a running move in the corner on Nevaeh leading to a neckbreaker for a two count. Tasha then looks to charge at Nevaeh who side steps leading to Tasha getting posted. Nevaeh is able to regain control of the match and reverse Tasha's finisher into a German suplex for a two count.

Keira Hogan then pops up on the apron for a distraction allowing Tasha to roll her up for the win.

We see Deonna Purazzo's interview on Busted Open Radio which was interrupted by Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace.

We then get a backstage interview with Deonna Purazzo and she says that she didn't come to IMPACT to brawl and she will only face Jordynne when the title is on the line. Alisha Edwards interrupts her interview and it leads to Alisha challenging Deonna Purazzo to a match.

We come back and see the Slammiversary promo again from last week as we sit less than 25 days away.

We then see that Johnny Swinger sent a fax to Rich Swann and ask him to join the team of Swinger and Bey tonight. Swann says that Willie is his boy and that he is still injured. Swann says he is gonna tell Willie about this.

IMPACT Flashback Moment of the Week: Bully Ray Calls Out D-Von for betraying him and joining Aces and Eights leading to the unmasking of Doc Gallows.

We see The North backstage talking about Ken Shamrock and they don't understand why IMPACT is paying him lots of money for all the kung-fu fighting he does. Shamrock then confronts them and says that what he did wasn't easy then Josh Alexander challenges him to a match.

We come back and see Moose talking to people backstage ans says that he is starting to think that no one is taking him seriously as champion. Crazzy Steve shows up and calls him a fake world champion then proceeds to sing a song he made up about him being a fake world champion. Moose then challenges him to a championship match next week.

Deonna Purazzo vs Alisha Edwards:

This is Deonna Purazzo's in ring debut.

The bell rings and here we go. Deonna off the start looks to grab the arm of Alisha but she spins through taking her down and lays in some punches. Deonna then recovers and brings her down to the mat looking to lock in a submission.

Alisha is able to break free but Deonna doesn't let up and she continues to attack the arm of Alisha. Deonna picks up Alisha and hits a short arm clothesline for a one count. Alisha fights back a bit and gets in a few jabs before getting put down by Deonna. Purrazzo sends Alisha into the corner then hits multiple shoulder blocks into the midsection. Deonna then brings her out of the corner and Alisha tries to fight back and gets a few slaps in leading to Deonna taking down Alisha and locking in the Fujiwara Armbar for the submission victory.

After the match Jordynne Grace tries to jump Purrazzo who escapes and says not on the champion's time but on her time.

We then see Johnny Swinger trying to recruit Suicide to join him and Chris Bey but to no avail.

We come back and see Johnny Swinger asking Hernandez to be he and Chris Bey's partner tonight. Hernandez says he will if Swinger can beat him in an arm wrestling match. Hernandez beats him and gives Swinger a Rhino micro brawler. Swinger then bumps into Taya and ask her to team with them tonight. Taya says no and says she is looking for Bravo.

Ken Shamrock vs Josh Alexander:

Ken Shamrock makes his way to ring but The North ambushes him and Josh beats him with his headgear. Shamrock looks to be fighting back but the numbers advantage is too much and Josh locks in the Ankle lock. The match never got started.

We come back and get a recap of The North attacking Ken Shamrock from moments ago.

Taya Valykire vs Susie:

The bell rings and here we go. Taya tires to get the attention of Susie and shoves her in her face multiple times then takes down Susie. She control to trash talk Susie leading to Susie taking her down and rolls her up for a two count. Susie continues the onslaught and takes down Taya for another two count. Taya is able to shove Susie head first into the turnbuckle and hit a German suplex for a two count. Taya distracts the referee allowing Bravo to get a cheap shot on Susie. Taya theb lays in the boots on Susie and stomps on her in the corner. Taya then grabs Susie by the hair and hits a snapmare leading to a boot to the back. Taya then bites at the hand of Suise and looks to lock in a submission hold which looks like the STF. Susie then crawls to the bottom rope which angers Taya who jawjacks the referee. Taya then turns her attention back to Susie and slams her head into the turnbuckle but Susie fights back and gets a two count. Susie then lays in forearms but eats a clothesline from Taya for a two count. Taya then comes off the ropes with a standing switch into a kick in the midsection and sends Susie into the corner leading to a running double knee strike but Susie moves out of the way and hits a palmstrike leading to a jacknife cover for a two count. Taya is able to fight back out of the corner and hits a curbstomp for a two count. Taya the barks at the official and picks up Susie who is looking for Road to Valhalla but Susie rolls through

which leads to a forearm by Taya who hits Road to Valhalla for the win. After the match Taya continues to verbally abuse Susie which leads to Kylie Rae to run in and make the save.

We then get a backstage interview with Madman Fulton and Ace Austin. Jimmy wants to know what Fulton thinks of the alliance but Ace says the alliance is about success and him becoming the youngest Impact World Champion of all time.

We come back and get the Slammiversary promo again from last week.

We then see Chris Bey backstage who is looking for Swinger and their mystery partner. Swinger has brought Rohit Raju on board and Bey doesn't seem happy about the pick and leaves.

Chris Bey, Johnny Swinger, & Rohit Raju vs Willie Mack & The Deaners:

The bell rings and here we go. Rohit and Cody start the match. They lock up and Rohit gets the advantage with a sideheadlock. Rohit comes off the ropes and looks to loose the hold but he grabs the beard of Cody to lock back in the working hold. Cody is able to tag in Jake which allows them to hit an assisted gutbuster on the knee of Cody Deaner leading to them tagging in Willie who hits a standing moonsault.

Swinger is now tagged in and Willie drops him with a right hand. All six guys end up in the ring and the babyfaces clear the ring.

We come back and Rohit is in control laying the boot to Cody Deaner in his corner. Rohit distracts the referee allowing Bey and Swinger to get a cheap shot. Rohit then hits a big kick for a two count. Bey is tagged in and hits a back suplex for a two count. Bey then holds onto Cody's waist but Cody runs to the ropes and bounces him off. Bey is able to regain contrll really quickly and sets Cody on the ropes and takes him down for a two count.

Bey tags in Swinger and is all over Deaner. Swinger then locks in a nerve hold but Cody fights free and comes off rhe ropes but gets hit in the back by Rohit. Swinger tags in Bey as he holds Deaner and allows Bey to go on the attack. Deaner is able to tag in Jack who clears the ring and takes down Bey with a clothesline then tagas in Willie but Rohit takes him of the the top rope. Jake then takes out Rohit then hits a big powerbomb on Bey.

Swinger then takes out Jake with a neckbreaker. The action is fast and furious as Mack takes out Swinger and hits a stunner on Rohit. In the end Chris Bey was able to hit his finisher to pick up the win.

We then see Reno Scum bullying Dlo Brown. We then see TJP and Fallah Bahh confront them and challenge them to a match for next week.

Josh Matthews then runs down the card for next week and announces Deonna Purrazzo vs Jordynne Grace for the Knockouts Championship at Slammiversary.

Madman Fulton vs Eddie Edwards:

The bell rings and here we go. They lock up and Fulton shoves Eddie into the corner. They lock up again with Fulton pushing Eddie into the corner but Eddie uses his speed to escape then locks in a sideheadlock on Fulton. Fulton then tries to shoot him off but Eddie grabs the hair and Fulton picks him up but Eddie slips out the back sending Eddie into the corner. Fulton then shoots Eddie off the ropes but Eddie is too quick and slides between the legs of Fulton and looks to hit a belly to belly but to no avail. Eddie is able to fight back and send Fulton to the floor. Eddie looks to hit a dive but stops in his tracks as Fulton stands up.

