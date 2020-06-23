Impact Wrestling Terminates Two Wrestlers & Suspends Wrestler

In the light of everything that has come out over the last week, it seems that Impact Wrestling has terminated the contracts of Joey Ryan and Dave Crist. Many women's wrestlers have come out and told their stories with Joey Ryan. Crist has had issues backstage already with the locker room after injuring Rich Swann and not checking on him afterward.



Also according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Michael Elgin has been suspended pending further review of allegations. It's unknown how long Elgin will be suspended, you can stay tuned to WrestlingNewsWorld for all the updates with this matter.

Synergy Pro Wrestling is back! On Saturday, July 11th, Synergy and Wrestling News World join forces to present "For The First Responders", a live pro-wrestling supercard to benefit America's first responders.



WNW & Synergy will donate proceeds from this event to worthy first responders' non-profits.



Synergy is delivering a massive card for the occasion! Alex Zayne & Blake Christian continue their incredible rivalry at Synergy with a 30 Minute Iron Man main event! There's also 2 qualifiers for the 2020 Garden State Invitational. JD Drake takes on Tony Deppen, and Jordan Oliver goes one-on-one with LSG.



For The First Responders will stream live on FITE.tv on 7/11 at 7 pm EST.