On the June 2nd episode of IMPACT, we saw the finals of the #1 Contender's Tournament. The finals were supposed to be Trey of The Rascalz vs his archenemy Ace Austin but they didn't happen. As we got set for the finals we found out that Trey had been taken out backstage. We then saw Wentz of The Rascalz, who had just become #1 to the tag team titles with Dez earlier in the night face-off against Ace Austin to determine the #1 contender to Tessa's World Championship. Ace would then go on to defeat Wentz and become #1 contender. This leads to the question. Who attacked Trey?

IMPACT has lined up a list of characters who they think have a motive or reasoning to attack this member of The Rascalz. Let's take a look at each suspect and see if we can solve the case.

Suspects:

Ace Austin Let's start off with the most obvious choice in the line up. Ace Austin has been embroiled in a rivalry with Trey for the past few months when he was X-Division Champion. During their rivalry he was hitting on Trey's mom and getting into the head of Trey. Every time they faced off for the title Ace would always get the upperhand and having everyone to believe that he was living rent free in Trey's head. Ace has the most to gain from acting Trey as he would be handed the #1 contendership without having to fight for it. 1 / 6

Now that we have examined all of the suspects we can now rule some of them out. Rohit can be ruled out as he has moved on from his first-round loss to Trey as he seems to be starting a feud with Rhino. After his win over TNA Original Chase Stevens on the June 2nd episode of IMPACT Rhino would show blindside Rohit with a Gore. Elgin can be ruled out as Sami Callihan is the reason for him losing to Trey in the semi-finals so he has now shifted his focus to Callihan. Reno Scum are ruled out as they haven't returned yet from quarantine and Adam Thornstow has returned to being a First Responder and helping the country in battling the virus.

This leaves only three suspects: Wentz, Moose, and Ace Austin. Wentz is tired of failing to capture the tag titles. Could he be going solo? Moose has been handpicking his opponents. Could he think he could beat Trey? Ace would be handed the #1 contendership if Trey couldn't make it to the ring. Was Ace looking for a by? In the end, I see the attacker being Moose.

Moose has been in IMPACT for a while now and has come up short on capturing the world title on so many occasions. It was at Rebellion that Moose showed up with the TNA World Heavyweight Championship and claimed to be the new champion. Moose has now taken a shortcut to become champion. It makes sense though as Moose has been running through the TNA Originals. Since becoming champion Moose has been handpicking opponents with the thoughts of he could beat them and that his title is superior to the IMPACT Title. Moose attacked Trey because he offered him a title shot and felt that he was disrespected and that he knows that Trey doesn't stand a chance against him. I don't see Trey winning the IMPACT title at Slammiversary and that could be due to interference from Moose. Either way, this attack on Trey sets up a future Moose vs Trey match for the TNA World Heavyweight Championship.

