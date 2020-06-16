It's Championship Tuesday as both the IMPACT Tag Team Championship and the TNA World Heavyweight Championship are defended tonight. We also try to find out who attacked Trey two weeks ago plus a Street Fight and a look at the life and career of Deonna Purrazzo.

Match Card:

Rhino vs Rohit Raju

Reno Scum vs XXXL

Eddie Edwards vs Ace Austin(Street Fight):

The North vs The Rascalz(IMPACT Tag Team Championship):

Moose vs Hernandez(TNA World Heavyweight Championship)

