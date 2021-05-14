Impact Wrestling Under Siege Go Home Show Results and Recap 5.13.21

Last night’s edition of IMPACT was the go home show for the Impact Plus event Under Siege. We saw the card get finalized as four new matches were announced.

If you missed any action from last night’s show then prepare to go under siege.

Here are the full results:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Havok defeated Rosemary:

This match kicked off last night show and was to determine the number one contender to Deonna Purrazzo’s Knockouts Championship. Havok is coming off of losing her tag partner Nevaeh then teaming with Rosemary at Rebellion to defeat Kimber Lee and Susan. Last night hostilities were renewed between these two Knockouts as they went to battle. In the end Havok was able to put the Demon Assassin away with a tombstone piledriver for the win. After the match Deonna looked to get the upper hand on her next challenger but with the help of Rosemary Havok was able to get the upper hand on the champion.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

AEW and Impact World Champion Kenny Omega looked to get The Good Brothers back on the winning tracks. Last week Gallows picked up the win and last night Anderson was up to bat:

1 Gallery 1 Images

El Phantasmo wins the X-Division Scramble:

Looks like we got us a head banga at Under Siege. Last the night the foundation of Impact Wrestling was on full display as six of the top guys in the X-Division vied for a shot at Josh Alexander and the X-Division Championship. The match was fast pace and all over the place. The MVP of the match was New Japan’s own El Phantasmo as he performed old school for 3/4 of the ring and ended up hitting a Death Valley Driver off the top rope.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

In the end El Phantasmo hit a tombstone piledriver to pick up the win.

Tenille Dashwood got what she has been asking for courtesy of Susan:

Eric Young has a new more sinister plan for VBD:

Tag Team chaos ERUPTED at Swinger’s Palace:

Willie Mack defeated Sam Beale:

Willie Mack picked up some much needed momentum heading into Under Siege but it was W.Morrissey who had the last laugh:

It was Kenny vs Kenny last night:

This week’s host for All About Me was the legendary Taylor Wilde:

1 Gallery 1 Images

David Finaly defeated Karl Anderson via Disqualification:

Last week Doc Gallows defeated Juice Robinson and last night was Karl Anderson’s turn. This was a great back and forth match to start but Anderson became overwhelmed by Finaly who was able to lock in the Indian Deathlock. This lead to Kenny Omega hitting the ring to make the save for Karl. The babyfaces ended up standing tall in the ring as Eddie Edwards and Kenny the kendo stick cleaned house.

Things didn’t go Jordynne’s way on BTI last night but Rachel still believes in her and the team that will retain at Under Siege:

Brian Myers defeated Crazzy Steve:

This Saturday on Impact Plus Brian Myers goes one on one with Black Taurus. So last night he went one on one with Crazzy Steve looking to pick up some much needed momentum. Myers was able to outsmart Decay leading Black Taurus being ejected and in the end outsmarted then again to roll up Steve while holding the ropes for leverage. Myers may have picked up the win but Decay were the ones standing tall.

The Cowboy is gone INDEFINITELY and Scott D’Amore wants Callis to pick a side:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Sami Callihan, Chris Bey and Moose defeated Matt Cardona, Trey Miguel and Chris Sabin:

This was last night’s main event of the show. The six competitors who will vie to challenge Kenny Omega for the World Title at Under Siege teamed up in six man tag action. We saw some great back and forth action and even teased a new tag team I wouldn’t mind seeing of Cardona and Sabin. As per usual in multi tag team matches the match ERUPTED in chaos as everyone was talking everyone out. In the end Sami was able to counter Sabin and hit the package piledriver to pick the win and momentum heading into Under Siege.

Tomorrow I’ll be dropping the Under Siege Preview at 12pm EST. I will also be providing Live Coverage and Results for the show.

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!