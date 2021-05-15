Impact Wrestling Under Siege Preview 5.15.21

Tonight Impact Wrestling is under siege and the men and women of the Impact roster are fighting back. For the past few months the Impact Zone has been invaded by outsiders whether it be Tony Khan, Tony Schiavone, and Kenny Omega of AEW or FinJuice and El Phantasmo of New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Tonight the men of Impact take a step in the right direction of regaining one of the two championships that have been lost to the outsiders.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s Under Siege PPV:

Preview (via IMPACT) - On his first night as the new IMPACT World Champion, Kenny Omega was almost stripped of the title after disobeying the mandate that he be physically present on IMPACT! When Omega arrived with minutes left in the broadcast, he joined forces with The Good Brothers to send a physical message to Sami Callihan, Eddie Edwards and FinJuice. At Under Siege, Omega will step into an IMPACT ring once again when he and The Good Brothers take on Edwards and FinJuice in a star-studded main event featuring elite wrestlers from three of the world’s biggest promotions – IMPACT, AEW and New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

Preview (via IMPACT) - New IMPACT World Champion Kenny Omega will find out who his first challenger will be when six of IMPACT Wrestling’s top stars compete in a #1 Contenders match at Under Siege. The field is set after Chris Bey, Matt Cardona, Sami Callihan, Chris Sabin, Trey Miguel and Moose were victorious in qualifying matches on IMPACT! With a huge target on the back of Omega, who will step up for a shot at the richest prize in IMPACT Wrestling?

Preview (via IMPACT) - After Jordynne Grace and Rachael Ellering dethroned Fire ‘N Flava to become the new Knockouts Tag Team Champions in their first match together, they were confronted by the former title-holders on IMPACT! Following a verbal altercation, a rematch between the two teams was set for Under Siege. Will lightning strike twice for the powerful duo of Grace and Ellering or will Fire ‘N Flava reclaim the gold?

Preview (via IMPACT) - When W. Morrissey made his shocking IMPACT debut at Rebellion, he formed a one-night alliance with Violent By Design to take out the team of Willie Mack, Eddie Edwards, James Storm and Chris Sabin. Unbeknownst as to why, Morrissey has set his sights on Mack and vows to put him through the same agony that he has suffered over the last several years. Mack laid out the challenge and one week later, it was accepted by Morrissey. What will happen when two of the most athletic big men in Professional Wrestling collide at Under Siege?

Preview (via IMPACT) - After he was unsuccessful in qualifying for the 6-Way #1 Contenders match, Brian Myers went on a tirade in the back. Moments later, he was confronted by Rosemary who claimed that Myers’ ego was to blame. As tensions rose, fellow Decay member Black Taurus put Myers in his place. Now the two are set to face off in what promises to be an action-packed collision at Under Siege – who will be victorious?

Preview (via IMPACT) - As the competition heats up in IMPACT Wrestling, one thing is common across all of its divisions – it’s all about the gold. Several of the competitors who came up short in the X-Division Scramble on IMPACT! will join forces with their tag team partners to battle it out for a shot at the IMPACT World Tag Team Championships, held by New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s FinJuice. Ace Austin and Madman Fulton, TJP and Petey Williams, XXXL or Rohit Raju and Shera – who’s next for David Finlay and Juice Robinson?

Preview (via IMPACT) - Deonna Purrazzo is set to face one of her most daunting challengers yet when she defends the Knockouts Title against Havok at Under Siege. After Havok and Rosemary targeted the champ recently on IMPACT!, it was a reinvigorated Havok who defeated her arch-rival to earn this coveted title opportunity. As a former Knockouts Champion, the “Kaiju Queen” has what it takes to sit atop the Knockouts division, including her devastating finishing move, the Tombstone Piledriver. Will a new Knockouts Champion be crowned or will Deonna Purrazzo write another chapter in the Age of the Virutosa?

Preview (via IMPACT) - Since making his IMPACT debut just a short time ago, El Phantasmo wasted no time putting himself in the X-Division Title hunt, currently held by Josh Alexander. After defeating top talents such as Ace Austin, Petey Williams, Rohit Raju, TJP and Acey Romero in an X-Division Scramble, the Bullet Club member has now earned himself an X-Division Title opportunity at Under Siege. Will “El P” dethrone Josh Alexander just weeks into his title reign or will the reigning champion prove why they call him the “Walking Weapon”?

Preview (via IMPACT) - Since Taylor Wilde made her highly-anticipated return at Rebellion, she has stated that her goal is to reclaim the Knockouts Championship – but Tenille Dashwood has other plans. For months, Dashwood has been on a search for a tag team partner. Despite Taylor’s clear lack of interest, Dashwood is adamant on changing her mind, even going as far as interfering in Taylor’s matches to ensure she scores the victory. As Kimber Lee and Susan look to eliminate any potential threats to Deonna Purrazzo’s Knockouts Title reign, Taylor will now begrudgingly team with Dashwood in a must-see tag team collision at Under Siege

