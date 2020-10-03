Victory Road Preview (10/3/20)

Impact Wrestling continues on the road to Bound for Glory later this month but takes a pit stop first.

Impact is bringing back monthly PPVs with tonight's Victory Road. Here are all the matches advertised for tonight's show:

Preview (via IMPACT) - The World Title match at Bound for Glory is set – or is it? As revealed on IMPACT!, Eric Young will defend the World Title against Eddie Edwards in a highly-anticipated rematch. On the September 1st episode of IMPACT!, Eric Young’s plan came to fruition when he defeated Eddie Edwards to become the new World Champion – but he didn’t stop there. After the match, the World Class Maniac brutally attacked the former champ, taking him out of action for several weeks. Since then, Eric Young’s reign of terror has swept over IMPACT Wrestling. After he crossed the line and put his hands on Executive Vice President Scott D’amore, Eddie Edwards made his vengeful return and sent Young running for the hills. Later in the night, Eddie confronted D’amore and demanded a World Title rematch. Overwhelmed by Young’s heinous actions in recent weeks, he granted Eddie his request. Of course, waiting in the wings is Rich Swann who is currently scheduled to challenge Eric Young for the World Title in the main event of Bound for Glory. Who will walk into BFG as the IMPACT World Champion? Find out Saturday, October 3rd exclusively on IMPACT Plus.

Preview (via IMPACT) - Kylie Rae has her sights set on Deonna Purrazzo and the Knockouts Title at Bound for Glory – that is, if she’s still champion. This Saturday at Victory Road, Deonna Purrazzo will put the title on the line against the mysterious Susie, who earned this opportunity after a string of recent victories on IMPACT! It has become apparent that Susie is battling a demon of her past – her alter ego, Su Yung. Two questions will be answered this Saturday on IMPACT Plus – who will leave Victory Road with the Knockouts Title around their waist and will we see the horrifying Su Yung emerge?

Preview (via IMPACT) - Brian Myers calls himself the Most Professional Wrestler – but the way he’s been handling himself in IMPACT Wrestling hasn’t been very professional at all. After Gia Miller brought up his cheating ways in an interview, Myers had a meltdown and made a mess of the backstage area. The locker room leader Tommy Dreamer instructed him to clean up his act – or else. Now these two New Yorkers are set to clash this Saturday at Victory Road. Will Myers continue his winning ways or will Dreamer teach him a lesson in respect?

Preview (via IMPACT) - Since returning to IMPACT Wrestling, Tenille Dashwood attempted the same tactics but this time, Jordynne saw it coming and forced her to tap out. This Saturday on IMPACT Plus, the hottest new Knockouts feud continues as Tenille Dashwood and Jordynne Grace clash in a highly-anticipated rubber match. Who will leave Victory Road with the all-important W?

Preview (via IMPACT) - Despite his best efforts and multiple celebrity endorsements, Heath still does not have a job with IMPACT Wrestling. On the latest episode of IMPACT!, Heath and Rhino were jumped by Reno Scum – a hit put out by Hernandez in order to retrieve the roll of cash that was recently stolen from him in order to fund Heath’s latest PSA. After Rhino begged Scott D’amore for a tag team match between the two pairs, D’amore announced that the only way Heath would be allowed to be compete in an IMPACT Wrestling ring would be in an Unsanctioned match – and that’s exactly what’s going to happen. Don’t miss Heath team with his long-time friend Rhino against the devious duo of Reno Scum this Saturday at Victory Road.

Preview (via IMPACT) - Reigning X-Division Champion Rohit Raju introduces the first ever Defeat Rohit Challenge this Saturday on IMPACT Plus. At first, Rohit described this as an open challenge where anyone would be eligible to challenge him. After TJP immediately answered the call, Rohit unveiled the fine print – the Defeat Rohit Challenge is open to anyone who he has not already defended against. Has Rohit Raju bitten off more than he can chew or will the Desi Hitman find another way to escape with his X-Division Title intact? Find out at Victory Road.

Preview (via IMPACT) - On the road to Bound for Glory, IMPACT Wrestling’s stacked tag team division has erupted into total chaos. Over the last several weeks, the Good Brothers, the Rascalz and The North have all vied for a Tag Team Championship opportunity – and they’re all going to get one. As announced on Press Pass, the Motor City Machine Guns will defend those titles against all three teams in a huge four-way match at Bound for Glory. But before we get there, a member from each team will battle it out in a free-for-all this Saturday at Victory Road. Who will gain momentum heading into one of the biggest Tag Team Championship matches of all time?

