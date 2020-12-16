Impact Wrestling Viewership and Ratings (12/15/20)

Impact Wrestling Viewership and Ratings (12/15/20)

Author:
Publish date:

Last night's edition of IMPACT was a WILD and UNPREDICTABLE show as we witness the fallout from Final Resolution.

The show drew an avaerage of 177k which is down from last week show that saw AEW World Champion Kenny Omega make his IMPACT debut and drew an average of 221k. 

It's also worth noting that IMPACT drew an average of 166k two weeks ago.

Last night's show was headlined by IMPACT Tag Team Champion Karl Anderson defeating Chris Sabin and the reformation of the original Bullet Club. 

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

Logo1920x1080-1-1024x576
Impact Wrestling News

Impact Wrestling Viewership and Ratings (12/15/20)

Q0CyvShO0S1UEkwBfaMOgqyj5P0jQL3BNBUezGeolSw
IMPACT Wrestling

Don Callis | IMPACT Press Pass Podcast | Putting You Over

Lunchtime 12.16
IMPACT Wrestling

Lunchtime News 12.16.20 | Wednesday Night Previews | Sting in WWE Battlegrounds | Purrazzo on AEW Challengers

IMG_20201215_222908
Impact Results

Final Resolution Fallout Results & Recap: The Bullet Club Reunites (12/15/20)

AM News 12.16
IMPACT Wrestling

Morning News 12.16.20 | Omega & Good Brothers Re-Unite | Ethan Page Update | WWE Physical HOF | IMPACT Schedule |

Evenign NEws 12.15
IMPACT Wrestling

Evening News 12.15.20 | Taya Valkyrie Files Copyright | Austin on McAfee | WWE During the Holidays | IMPACT Preview

960x0 (1)
IMPACT Wrestling

Top 10 Impact Wrestling Moments In 2020

KieraTasha-RosemaryTaya-1
IMPACT Wrestling

Final Resolution Fallout Preview (12/15/20)