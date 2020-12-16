Impact Wrestling Viewership and Ratings (12/15/20)

Last night's edition of IMPACT was a WILD and UNPREDICTABLE show as we witness the fallout from Final Resolution.

The show drew an avaerage of 177k which is down from last week show that saw AEW World Champion Kenny Omega make his IMPACT debut and drew an average of 221k.

It's also worth noting that IMPACT drew an average of 166k two weeks ago.

Last night's show was headlined by IMPACT Tag Team Champion Karl Anderson defeating Chris Sabin and the reformation of the original Bullet Club.

