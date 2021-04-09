Impact Wrestling Viewership and Ratings 4.8.21

Last night Impact Wrestling returned to their original night of Thursday nights. Last night’s edition of IMPACT was also the go home show for Hardcore Justice which will air at a special start time of 3pm EST on Impact Plus and Fite TV.

The show drew an average of 168k viewers, a rating of 0.06 in the 18-49 demo and ranked 115th this is up from last week’s show that drew an average of 149k.

1 Gallery 1 Images

The show was headlined by AEW World Champion Kenny Omega making his IMPACT on AXS TV in ring debut in a losing effort as him and The Good Brothers lost to IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann, Willie Mack and Eddie Edwards.

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!