Impact Wrestling Viewership Declines For Hard To Kill Fallout Show

Author:
Publish date:

This week's Impact Wresting was coming off of Hard To Kill an event in which saw the debut of Matt Cardona on the show, the crowning of Knockout Tag Champions and Kenny Omega with the Good Brothers get the win in the main event. 

Last weeks go-home show drew in 161,000 viewers their highest viewership so far this year, this was up from the first week of the year at 148,000 viewers.

This weeks show featured Matt Hardy and Private Party as well as the fallout from Hard To Kill and the show ranked 145th in the key demo rankings at .03 this is down from .05. Also they had 147,000 viewers their lowest thus far this year. 

 

Related Articles

impact-wrestling-696x392 (1)
IMPACT Wrestling

Impact Wrestling Viewership Declines For Hard To Kill Fallout Show

EsQ23ogXAAMKpXp
IMPACT Wrestling

Impact Announces "No Surrender" Impact Plus Special Event

AF9B867B-2E70-43B4-A808-4C4C3B84C576
Impact Results

IMPACT Wrestling Results: Are Private Party the next IMPACT World Tag Team Champions?

ScarlettBordeaux (1)
IMPACT Wrestling

10 Impact Knockouts Who First Appeared At Knockouts Knockdown

B84EEBE1-603F-44CA-9B86-553A8DE3BB7F
IMPACT Wrestling

Impact Wrestling Preview: Hard to Kill Fallout 1. 19. 21

27FD866C-9252-497A-8970-3F67222A74C3
IMPACT Wrestling

What is the next logical step in the AEW & IMPACT Partnership?

impact-wrestling-696x392 (1)
IMPACT Wrestling

Former Knockouts Champion Announces She Is Returning To Impact

20210116_210405
IMPACT Wrestling

Matt Cardona Shows Up At Hard To Kill Against Ace Austin