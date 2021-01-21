Impact Wrestling Viewership Declines For Hard To Kill Fallout Show

This week's Impact Wresting was coming off of Hard To Kill an event in which saw the debut of Matt Cardona on the show, the crowning of Knockout Tag Champions and Kenny Omega with the Good Brothers get the win in the main event.

Last weeks go-home show drew in 161,000 viewers their highest viewership so far this year, this was up from the first week of the year at 148,000 viewers.

This weeks show featured Matt Hardy and Private Party as well as the fallout from Hard To Kill and the show ranked 145th in the key demo rankings at .03 this is down from .05. Also they had 147,000 viewers their lowest thus far this year.