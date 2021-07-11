IMPACT Wrestling’s Wrestle Week 2021 Schedule

Today we sit just SIX DAYS AWAY from Slammiversary which will also celebrate the 19th anniversary of TNA/IMPACT. To celebrate the show IMPACT is bringing back the popular Wrestle Week.

Wrestle Week which starts tomorrow will having a showing of the movie “Pulp Fiction” hosted by former IMPACT World Tag Team Champions, The Good Brothers.

Then it will be the Slammiversary Go Home Show on Thursday night followed by a special one hour look at this year’s Slammiversary card, “This is Slammiversary.”

Here is the full Wrestle Week schedule:

Monday, July 12

-9 pm ET – Bad A$$ Movies With The Good Brothers: Pulp Fiction

· Thursday, July 15

-8 pm ET – PREMIERE: IMPACT!

-10 pm ET – PREMIERE: IMPACT Wrestling: This Is SLAMMIVERSARY©

· Saturday, July 17

-3 pm ET – BROADCAST PREMIERE: REBELLION© 2021

-7 pm ET – IMPACT Wrestling: This Is SLAMMIVERSARY©

Join @IMPACTWRESTLING on Twitter using #Slammiversary and #IMPACTonAXSTV.

