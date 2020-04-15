Impact Wrestling Live Coverage 4/14/20

ImpactWrestling is set for tonight with a Bound For Glory rematch featuring the return of Tenille Dashwood. Also tonight is Rascalz vs TJP & Fallah Bahh vs XXXL vs Reno Scum, Hernandez vs Rohit Raju, and Johnny Swinger vs M. Jackson. Stay here for all the live results as it happens.

The show opens up with a recap of what happend last week on IMPACT.

The opening contest of the night is Johnny Swinger vs M. Jackson. Swinger makes his way to the ring first and says that everyone is talking about the Young Bucks and says that he's got one of the Jackson. Swinger introduces M. Jackson who's real name is Mike Jackson and is a old man. He cuts a promo on Swinger about how he is very disrespectful to the guys in the back and says he is gonna give him an old fashion butt kicking. The match begins wkth Swinger getting a cheap shot on him as the bell rings. Jackson gains control of the match and takes Swinger to the floor and hits a suicide dive.

Jackson then brings him in the ring for a two count. Jackson then gets a few more shots in before hitting a single leg dropkick. Jackson then hits the old school on Swinger going all the way around the ring.

Swinger fights back and hits the atomic drop then a Side Russian Leg Sweep leading to a two count. The crowd is fully behind Jackson. Swinger sends Jackson into the corner and racks his eyes then knocks him down for a two count. Swinger was looking for a sledgehammer fist from the corner but eats a punch to the gut from Jackson. Jackson then puts Swinger in the corner and punches him in the face ten times but Swinger gains the upperhand and stacks him up for the pinfall victory.

Winner: Johnny Swinger

After the match we get a backstage promo from Ace Austin talking about his X-Division Championship match with Willie Mack at Rebellion. He says that he should be focusing on making sure Rich Swann is ok then coming after his title. Trey Miguel shows up and says Ace has some never and is using the same tactics that he used on Trey and his mom which leads to a brawl.

During the break the IMPACT roster congratulated Mike Jackson after his match.

Ken Shamrock arrives to the building and Scott D'Amore reminds him that if he lays his hands on Sami before the contract signing that the Rebellion match will be called off.

The next match is a four way tag team match. It's The Rascalz vs XXXL vs Reno Scum vs TJP & Fallah Bahh.

Acey and Adam start off the march with a lockup but Acey is too powerful for Adam and takes him down and then hits him with a shoulderblock before tagging in his partner Larry Dean. Larry knocks down Adam with aright hand for a two count. Wentz tags himself into the match and goes for a roll up for the two count. Wentz then pushes Thronstow to The Rascalz's corner and Dez tags himself into the match. Adam is able to escape and tag in Luster the Legend who hits a suplex and a headbutt as we go to break. We come back from break and Reno Scum is in control as Luster hits Wentz's head against the turnbuckle then tags in Thornstow who takes down Wentz for a two count. Thornstow then tags back in Luster who takes down Wentz then shoves his face into Thornstow's armpit then locks him up in the master lock which leads to a tag from Thornstow. Wentz is able to escape and tag in Dez who gets some offense in leading to double team offense for a two count. TJP comes into the match but gets taken out by Wentz which leads to Fallah Bahh entering the ring taking out Wentz leading to Bahh eating an Enzguri from Dez. Eventually all men are down as XXXL clears the ring then they both hit a suicide dive on each side of the ring. TJP and Thornstow are the legal men as Reno Scum look for the doomsday machine but TJP counters. Fallah Bahh takes out Luster leading to the Kobe Splash from TJP for the win.

After the match we get a staredown from TJP & Fallah Bahh and The North.

Winners: TJP & Fallah Bahh

The IMPACT Plus moment of the week is Tessa Blanchard vs Gail Kim from last year's Rebellion

Backstage we see Rohit and Gama arguing as Rohit says he doesn't need to be fighting Hernandez and needs to be challenging for the X-Division Championship at Rebellion. The segment ends with a slap from Gama saying he needs to foucus about the team and not himself.