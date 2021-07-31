IMPACT Wrestling’s Homecoming Preview 7.31.21

Tonight the men and women put on their fanciest attire as they are going to Homecoming. The men have asked their dates and tournament has been set to crown the King and Queen of IMPACT. We also have a hardcore rematch from Slammiversary plus an X-Division Title match. Who will end the night as King and Queen of IMPACT?

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s Homecoming Dance:

Preview (via IMPACT) - Streaming tonight at 8pm EST exclusively on IMPACT Plus, a special one night, mixed tag team tournament will crown a Homecoming King and Queen for the very first time! Just two weeks after an earth-shattering Slammiversary, who will join forces for a shot at royalty?

Preview (via IMPACT) - W. Morrissey needed the help of an illegal steel chain in order to defeat Eddie Edwards and keep his undefeated streak alive at Slammiversary. Following a wild parking lot brawl, these two rivals will settle the score in a match where there are no disqualifications, no countouts and anything goes. At Homecoming, W. Morrissey collides with Eddie Edwards in a Hardcore Match!

Preview (via IMPACT) - Chelsea Green made her triumphant return at Slammiversary when she joined forces with Matt Cardona to defeat Brian Myers and Tenille Dashwood. With momentum in their favor, Green and Cardona will team up once again as they enter the Homecoming King & Queen Tournament!

Preview (via IMPACT) - At Slammiversary, Rosemary and Havok defeated Fire ‘N Flava to become Knockouts Tag Team Champions for the very first time. Decay will look to continue their winning ways when Rosemary teams up with Crazzy Steve to enter the Homecoming King & Queen Tournament!

Preview (via IMPACT) - It’s a dream team of epic proportions as “Little Petey Pump” Petey Williams and “Thicc Mama Pump” Jordynne Grace fight side-by-side in the Homecoming King & Queen Tournament! Will their inspiration from the legendary Scott Steiner lead them victory?

Preview (via IMPACT) - Two names that are synonymous with Professional Wrestling, Tommy Dreamer and Rachel Ellering, seek victory as they team up in the King & Queen Tournament at Homecoming!

Preview (via IMPACT) - Following a string of losses to Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green, Tenille Dashwood blamed Brian Myers for their lack of success. Now Myers must find a new partner to team with him in the King & Queen Tournament!

Preview (via IMPACT) - Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo looks to add yet another milestone to her long list of accolades when she and a mystery partner enter the Homecoming King & Queen Tournament! Who will team up with “The Virtuosa” for a shot at greatness?

Preview (via IMPACT) - Swinger’s Palace will be represented in the Homecoming King & Queen Tournament when the casino’s muscle, Hernandez, teams up with the Swingerella, Alisha Edwards!

Preview (via IMPACT) - In perhaps one of the most unexpected pairings of the tournament, Fallah Bahh and Tasha Steelz will join forces after Fallah asked her to Homecoming with a bouquet of flowers!

Preview (via IMPACT) - Just two weeks after successfully defending the X-Division Title in one of the greatest Ultimate X matches of all time, Josh Alexander looks to continue his impressive reign when he defends the title against Decay’s Black Taurus at Homecoming. While some champions may have taken time off after a match as grueling as Ultimate X, Alexander went straight to Scott D’Amore and demanded more competition. Who will leave Homecoming with the X-Division Title around their waist?

