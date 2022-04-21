Impact Wrestling's Rebellion 2022 Predictions

We are just days away from Impact Wrestling's Rebellion pay per view which will be live on Saturday the 23rd at 8pm eastern time and this will also be the first Rebellion event since 2019 to take place in front of a crowd of people.

There have been numerous storylines heading into this event and the match card looks pretty good all things considered, so I'll be giving my predictions on who I think will win at this year's Rebellion PPV.



























































The IInspiration vs. The Influence for the Knockouts Tag Team Championships

The rivalry between Tenille Dashwood and Madison Rayne vs. Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay has been going on for months now and after seeing Kaleb With A K being fired/ written out following the events last week's episode of BTI, the two teams will face off again this time one the Rebellion Pre-Show with the straps once again on the line.

Predictions: The Influence Retain the Knockouts Tag Titles

I think Tenille and Madison will keep the gold in this match as I think there's a lot of potential left in this team to run the KO tag division as the champions.



























































Trey Miguel vs. Ace Austin vs. "Speedball" Mike Bailey for the X Division Championship

After winning their respective contender's matches on Impact, both Ace Austin and "Speedball" Mike Bailey will be taking on Trey Miguel in a triple threat match for the X Division Championship.

Predictions: Trey Miguel Retains the X Division Championship

It's become obvious to many fans that this unluckily pairing of Ace Austin and Mike Bailey is going to implode and eventually lead to a rivalry between Speedball and The One True Ace, therefore I see Trey Miguel walking away still the champion.





























































Jonah vs. Tomohiro Ishii

'The Top Dog' has been leaving mayhem in his wake since debuting in Impact Wrestling and after wrapping up his feud with PCO, Jonah now has set his sights on New Japan Pro Wrestling's own Tomohiro Ishii.

Predictions: Ishii Wins

Reports came out months ago that Jonah's time in Impact would come to an end towards the end of April, combined this with the idea that Jonah has been making frequent appearances in NJPW it's not too hard to imagine Tomohiro Ishii beating Jonah in a way that writes Jonah off of Impact programming going forward but it could open the door for their rivalry to continue in New Japan.





























































Eddie Edwards vs. Johnathan Gresham

In the lead up to the Impact locker room's war with Honor No More, Johnathan Gresham who is the Ring of Honor World Champion was making numerous appearances in Impact and this led some to speculate that he might be in league with the group of jaded ROH wrestlers.

Of course, we know now that this isn't the case and the only former ROH star who joined Honor No More was Eddie Edwards culminating in this match taking place.

Predictions: Eddie Edwards Wins

With reports that Gresham will stay loyal to ROH (which is now under the ownership of AEW's Tony Khan), it's very likely that this match will see 'The Octopus' getting written out of further Impact related programming.





























































Jay White vs. Steve Maclin vs. Chris Sabin

Steve Maclin's obsession in beating up his former Impact teammates after the events of No Surrender has led him to attacking Chris Sabin during the Multiverse of Matches event after Sabin's match with Bullet Club leader, Jay White.

White would go on to low blow Maclin after getting in his face after the match with Sabin resulting in all three men facing off each other in a three way match.

Predictions: Steve Maclin Wins

This one was pretty hard to predict but considering that Maclin has been losing some high profiled matches for the last couple of months and a win here could really help him, plus it could continue a feud between himself and Chris Sabin for the next couple of weeks.



























































Taya Valkyrie vs. Deonna Purrazzo for the AAA Reina De Reinas Championship

Speaking of the Multiverse of Matches event...

Taya Valkyrie made her return to Impact Wrestling after 18 months away and made her intentions clear that she was looking to become the new AAA Reina De Reinas Women's Championship.

Predictions: Taya Valkyrie Becomes the New Reina De Reinas Women's Champion

Since she's longer bound by the WWE and seems to have interest in returning to her old stomping grounds of Triple A, it's very likely that Taya will become a 4 time Reina De Reinas Champion especially since Taya never lost the belt as she relinquished the belt due to her signing with the WWE.

In short, I think will get a new champion



























































Eight Team Elimination Challenge for the Impact World Tag Team Championship

The two time Impact World Tag Team Champions, Violent By Design as set to defend their titles in an eight team elimination challenge. While it's unclear which teams will be involved in this challenge, the few we came presume will be the Good Brothers, Decay and Honor No More.

Predictions: Violent By Design Retains the Impact World Tag Team Titles

Considering that they just won the belts not too long, it would make sense for VBD to remain the tag champions.





























































Rosemary vs. Tasha Steelz for the Knockouts World Championship

After winning an over the top battle royal on an episode of Impact, "The Demon Assassin" Rosemary has earned the opportunity to challenge Tasha Steelz for the Knockouts World Championship.

Predictions: Tasha Steelz Retains the Knockouts Championship

Short and simple with this one, I just don't see Tasha dropping the belt this soon after winning it.





























































Josh Alexander vs. Moose for the Impact Wrestling World Championship

And in the main event, it's The Walking Weapon vs. The Wrestling God as Josh Alexander is looking to get his revenge on Moose and win back the Impact World Championship from the man who stole his greatest career moment at Bound For Glory 2021.

Predictions: Josh Alexander Becomes the New Impact World Champion

The entire story since Bound For Glory has centered around Josh Alexander winning back the World Championship soon it would be pretty disappointing if Josh loses this match only to wait a few months longer to regain the title.

For this reason, I think Josh Alexander will walking out of Rebellion as the New Impact World Heavyweight Champion.













So those are my predictions, Who do you think will win their matches at Rebellion 2022 and which match/es are you looking for to this Saturday? Leave your thoughts down below.

So those are my predictions, Who do you think will win their matches at Rebellion 2022 and which match/es are you looking for to this Saturday? Leave your thoughts down below.