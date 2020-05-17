On April 21st, 2020 IMPACT held night one of a two-night Rebellion event. In the main event, it was Sami Callihan vs Ken Shamrock in an Unsanctioned Match. Ken Shamrock would make Sami Callihan pass out to the Ankle Lock to win the match. During the match, Sami Callihan attacked and betrayed OVE, and on the fallout episode of Rebellion Sami would state that he doesn't need help from anyone and that's why he attacked OVE. Could we be seeing the end of OVE???

OVE also know as Ohio vs Everything is a stable in IMPACT Wrestling and all the members of the faction are from Ohio. Dave and Jake Crist are also known as The Crist Brothers made their IMPACT debuts back on August 17th, 2017 at Destination X. It was at this time IMPACT had merged with GFW and was calling themselves GFW. They were successful in their debut leading to a GFW Tag Team Championship Match against the newly minted LAX at Victory Road on August 20th, 2017. It was at Victory Road that the Crist Brothers were successful and defeated LAX to become the new GFW Tag Team Champions. The championships would later be renamed the IMPACT Tag Team Championships due to the end of the merger with GFW. At Bound For Glory LAX invoked their rematch clause in a 5150 Street Fight. During the match former WWE Superstar Solomon Crowe is now known as Sami Callihan made his IMPACT debut and helped the Crist Brothers retain their titles. This lead to the birth of OVE and a double heel turn. On January 4th, 2018, the reign of the Crist Brothers came to an end of 164 days after dropping the titles back to LAX. Fast forward to March 2019 and former WWE/NXT Superstar Sawyer Fulton made his IMPACT debut alongside OVE as Sami Callihan's monster, Madman Fulton. Leading into night one of Rebellion OVE has been a group without a leader since Sami Callihan disappeared after losing his world title to Tessa Blanchard. Sami would return as a hacker to set up an Unsanctioned Match with Ken Shamrock. During the match Sami would turn on OVE which begs the question could this be the end of OVE? Each member of OVE has the potential to break out on their own and make a name for themselves. This is very evident by Jake Crist beating Rich Swann back on July 19th, 2019 to become X-Division Champion. Crist would go on to hold the title until losing it in a five-way ladder match at Bound For Glory 2019. After being together for almost three years now I feel like OVE has run their course and it's time for each member to go their separate ways. If I was in charge of creative I would let Fulton use his full potential and run roughshod over the roster leading to becoming world champion by the end of the year. After being defeated by Hernandez in the first round of the #1 Contender's Tournament so he now would have to find another way into the title picture. I see the Crist Brothers going back to being a tag team and going for the tag team titles. You could even possibly run a Fulton vs Sami feud for the title. Could this truly be the end of OVE???