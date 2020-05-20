BREAKING NEWS* New IMPACT Wrestling Show

IMPACT Wrestling announced today that they will be expanding their presence on AXS TV with another show following their flagship show. The show will be called "IMPACT in 60".

The show will look back on the 18 years of both TNA and IMPACT while also showing some rare never before seen footage. The first episode airs on June 2nd following IMPACT.

Here is the tweet from IMPACT:

