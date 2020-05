Tonight marks the beginning of the #1 Contender's Tournament to crown a challenger for Tessa Blanchard's World Title. In first round action we have Rohit Raju vs Trey and Madman Fulton vs Hernandez. Also on tap we have Havok vs Kimber Lee, Kylie Rae vs Tasha Steelz, The North defending their tag team titles, Moose vs Suicide and Locker Room Talk. Stay locked in here for live coverage of tonight's show.

Cold Open: