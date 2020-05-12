IMPACT Preview(5/12/20)

As announced last week on IMPACT the #1 Contender's Tournament to crown a challenger for Tessa Blanchard's world title begins tonight with round one.

Match Card:

Rohit Raju vs Trey(Round One):

1 Gallery 1 Images

Rohit is looking to use this tournament to make a name for himself. He is tired of being disrespected. Will he be able to get past Trey of The Rascalz and continue in the tournament.

Madman Fulton vs Hernandez(Round One):

1 Gallery 1 Images

This is another first round match of the #1 Contender's Tournament. OVE is a group without a leader right now and Fulton could now branch out on his own. What makes this interesting is that Sami Callihan is also in this tournament which could lead to a potential Fulton vs Callihan match. To get there Fulton would first have to get pass Big Super Mex Hernandez.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Havok vs Kimber Lee:

1 Gallery 1 Images

On Locker Room Talk last week Madison Rayne was trying to figure out who Havok really is and why her friend Neveah is in IMPACT. She also brings in another old friend of hers, Kimber Lee. Lee will be making her in-ring debut against her former friend, Havok tonight.

Moose vs Suicide:

1 Gallery 1 Images

On night two of Rebellion Moose reintroduced the TNA World Championship wnd has now proclaimed that he is the current TNA World Champion. Over the past few months he has been running through all the TNA Originals. Now he will be facing another TNA Original in Suicide.

Stay locked into WrestlingNewsWorld.com for live coverage and results tonight during the show.