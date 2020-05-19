IMPACT Wrestling Preview(5/19/20)

Last week kicked off the #1 Contender's Tournament and we saw some shocking upsets. Tonight the tournament continues with more first round action. Also on tap is XXXL vs TJP & Fallah Bahh plus Willie Mack puts his X-Division Championship on the line against Johnny Swinger. 

Match Card:

Ken Shamrock vs Rhino(#1 Contender's Tournament)

Michael Elgin vs Sami Callihan(#1 Contender's Tournament)

XXXL vs TJP & Fallah Bahh 

Willie Mack vs Johnny Swinger(X-Division Championship)

