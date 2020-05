After an unprecedented two night Rebellion event over the span of two weeks tonight we get the fallout. On tap for tonight is Locker Room Talk with Madison Rayne and Johnny Swinger and their guest is Havok, Joseph P. Ryan vs Cousin Jack in a Rebellion rematch, we hear from Sami Callihan since passing out to Shamrock, and in the main event The North will be defending their tag team titles against a team from Canada. Stay locked in here for live updates during the show.