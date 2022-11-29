Skip to main content
Jai Vidal Signs with Impact Wrestling

Jai Vidal Signs with Impact Wrestling

As it was announced earlier today, openly gay independent wrestler Jai Vidal has signed a multi-year contract with Impact Wrestling.

The announcement was made by Vidal himself during an episode of the LGBT in the Ring podcast, where he explains his excitement and the road he went on to finally get to this point in his career.

For those unfamilar with Jai Vidal, he was first seen in Impact Wrestling in late 2021 where he was jobbed out to former TNA World Champion, Eric Young and former WWE turned Impact and NJPW star, Jonah before resurfacing alongside Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay aka The IInspiration (The former Iconics) during the latter's feud with Madison Rayne, Tenille Dashwood and Kaleb With a K of The Influence.

jaividalgiseleshaw

Vidal would return again in early November being the kayfabe excutive stylish and content creator to Impact Wrestling Knockout, Gisele Shaw who herself also made headlines early this year upon coming out as transgender.

Since this announcement, numerous Impact stars and officials have congratulated their newest signee and we here at Wrestling News World would also like to wish Jai Vidal the best in his foreseeable future with Impact Wrestling.

If you liked to see the episode in which this news was made, be sure to click the link down below:

https://open.spotify.com/episode/42Kh4PsxMLcsdhgJbrEM9P



If you enjoyed this article, be sure to follow me on Twitter @FullertonHakeem and be sure to follow Wrestling News World on Twitter @wnwnews for more wrestling related content.

Related Articles

tm_p783c_400x400
IMPACT Wrestling

Jai Vidal Signs with Impact Wrestling

intro-1662752831
Impact Wrestling News

PCO Re-Signs New Deal With Impact Wrestling

2022-09-25 (9)
IMPACT Wrestling

Another 10 Female Athletes That Impact Wrestling Should Consider Signing

omegacallis.0
IMPACT Wrestling

10 Wrestlers You Never Thought Would Show Up In Impact (But Did)

B3E393B1-CE7E-4CC7-AEFA-D974827DDA95
Impact Wrestling

Chris Bey Re-signs Multi Year Contract with Impact Wrestling; Scott D’Amore Comments

BFG_Results
IMPACT Wrestling

10 Interesting Facts About Bound For Glory 2021

kurt-angle-tna-debut
IMPACT Wrestling

The 10 Days That Changed Impact Wrestling Forever

C7C2CB48-EA0D-4D43-8410-1D9A25C2A29E
Impact Wrestling

Two matches announced for Countdown to Slammiversary YouTube Show