Jake Something Departs Impact Wrestling

Earlier this week, it's revealed that Jake Something has left Impact Wrestling after 4 years of being with the promotion and after much speculation on whether he would stay with Impact after news surfaced that his contract is coming up.

This news is coming off of Jake's impressive performance against Trey Miguel for the X Division Championship last Saturday at the Sacrifice event in Louisville Kentucky.

In a tweet posted above, Something thanked both Scott D'Amore and Impact for the opportunity he was giving and mentioned how he loved and the family like atmosphere within the company.

Jake Something first appeared as an enchantment talent in 2017 before officially joining the roster with a returning Cody Deaner as 'Cousin Jake' with the two making a nice midcard tag team before Deaner turned heel which eventually led to Cousin Jake being Jake Something.

Jake's best matches involve names like Rohit Raju, Deaner, Brian Myers and Moose where he demonstrated not only his strength and his agility for a big man and we here at Wrestling News World wish Jake Something the best in his future endeavors

