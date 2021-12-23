Jonathan Gresham Defends The RIng Of Honor Championship At Hard To Kill

Earlier today an announcement was made via Impact Wrestling's Twitter account revealing that Jonathan Gresham will be defending his ROH Title against Chris Sabin at Hard To Kill, Impact's first pay per view of 2022.

Gresham, who has had a few matches in Impact over the years won the ROH title at the promotions 'Final Battle' pay per view early this December and now is set to defend that title for the first time.

His opponent at Hard To Kill is TNA Original and former World Champion, Chris Sabin who won the opportunity to fight for the ROH title in 2018 but was taken out with an knee injury and never got the chance.

While it's too soon to speculate who will walk away with the title or if this could lead to Gresham signing with Impact, what can be said is that Impact Wrestling's Hard To Kill event is truly becoming 'Must See'.

