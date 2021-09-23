Josh Alexander: Impact Talent Showcase

This is the third Impact Talent Showcase which means that we are now onto the third current champion showcase. This showcase is on the X-Division Champion, Josh Alexander.

Josh Alexander was born Joshua Lemay on May 29th, 1987 in Bolton, Ontario, Canada. He is a former two time Impact World Tag Team Champion with former partner Ethan Page of The North. He is also a one time PWG Tag Champion with Page as Monster Magia and a former AAW Heavyweight Champion.

Alexander was trained by former Impact Wrestling star and part of the Team Canada faction, Johnny Devine. He would go on to make his debut in 2005 on the regional Canadian independent circuit.

In 2010 Alexander would meet his one of his close friends and former tag team partner, Ethan Page in the Alpha -1 promotion in Ontario. A year later they formed the Monster Mafia tag team and wrestled for various promotions such as Ring of Honor and AAW Wrestling.

In 2013 he suffered a career threatening injury when he injured his neck in a AAW match. A few months after his return he reinjured his neck in a tag match against ReDragon in ROH during tryouts. He had herniated a disk and had his C5-C6 vertebrae fused.

Alexander would go on to work through the fusion and in February 2015 The Monster Mafia debuted in Pro Wrestling Guerilla facing The Young Bucks. Shortly after he would reinjure his neck in a match against Matt Sydal and Chris Sabin.

He would go on to work through the injury again and participate in the annual Dynamite Duumvirate Tag Team Title Tournament in May of 2015 alongside Page. Monster Mafia would go on to win the PWG World Tag Team Championship in the first round match with Joey Ryan and Candice LeRae. Howe the reign was short lived as they lost the gold later that night.

In 2016 Alexander married fellow wrestler Jade Chung and they have two children together.

After being separated for a couple of years Alexander and Page would reunited in Impact Wrestling in 2018 under the team name of The North. On the June 14th episode of Impact they defeated the team of Rob Van Dam and Sabu to become number one contenders to the tag team titles.

The North would go on to win the titles on July 5th at Bash at the Brewery after defeating LAX. The North would then retain the titles in a three way at that year’s Slammiversary against LAX and The Rascalz. The North would then become the longest reigning tag champions as they held until the July 21st, 2020 episode of Impact when they lost the titles to The Motor City Machine Guns.

In late 2020 heading into Hard to Kill in January of this year The North have been having friction which lead to Ethan Page’s departure.

Since then Alexander went on to become number one contender to the X-Division Championship after winning a Triple Threat Revolver match at No Surrender.

He would go on to win the title in another triple threat at Rebellion against Ace Austin and TJP.

Alexander has now been X-Divison Champion for 146 days defending the title against some the X-Division’s best including TJP in a 60 minute plus Ironman Match on Before The Impact.

This past Saturday at the Impact Plus special, Victory Road he retained the title against Chris Sabin and enacted Option C against World Champion, Christian Cage. Alexander will now challenge Cage for the world title at Bound For Glory.

