Kimber Lee Signs With Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling continues to sign new talents to their promotion and picks up another good women's free agent. The women's division is Impact Wrestling just keeps getting better and fans of the promotion will tell you Impact has one of the best women's divisions in all of wrestling. Kimber Lee has signed a new deal with Impact, just weeks after Deonna Purrazzo signed a deal with the promotion. The 30 year old has wrestled all over since 2011 including, Shimmer, CZW, Shine, and WWE. You can see the announcement below via Impact Wrestling's Twitter account:

