Knockouts Knockdown 2021 Results 10.9.21

Tonight the spotlight was in the Knockouts as the Knockouts Knockdown PPV made its return on Impact Plus. We had a tournament to crown a number one contender to the Knockouts Title, Decay defending their tag titles and so much more.

If you decided to skip tonight’s show for some odd reason or missed any of the action I will do my best to give you the results.

Here are the full results:

The show began with everyone on the Impact roster coming out for a ten bell salute in honor of the late former Knockout, Daffney.

Knockouts Legnd, Mickie James and Veda Scott welcomed us to the return of Knockouts Knockdown:

The Knockouts Knockdown Tournament kicked us off. First up was Lady Frost vs Rachael Ellering.

Rachel was able to use her power to thaw the Ice Queen as she hit the Bosswoman Slam to advance to the next round.

The tournament rolled on as we got Chelsea Green vs Renee Michelle.

Both ladies jockeyed for position and fought back and forth but in the end Chelsea was able to hit the Unprettier and punched her ticket to round two.

The third match of the tournament was next and it was Mercedes Martinez vs Brandi Lauren.

Mercedes wasted no time showcasing her dominance as she quickly dispatched of Lauren and move on to round two.

The final match of the first round was Tasha Steelz vs Jamie Senegal. This match was power vs speed and Tasha was able to hit the Blackout Crucifix Bomb for the win.

This past Thursday on Impact it was announced that Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo would participate in a Pick Your Poison match. On Friday Impact announced on Twitter that her opponent would be Masha Slamovich. Purrazzo came out the gate sting but Slamovich was able to gain control and use her speed but in the end Purrazzo locked in the Venus De Milo for the win.

The first match in the semifinals was Mercedes Martinez vs Rachel Ellering.

The two ladies showed a sign of sportsmanship as they shook hands with each other. The two powerhouses duked it out to a stalemate but Ellering was the first one to make a big move. Martinez came back swinging and was able to pick up the submission victory.

The final match in the semifinals was Tasha Steelz vs Chelsea Green. Both Knockouts showcased their speed and agility and exchanges multiple nearfalls. In the end Tasha was able to pick up the victory and advanced to the finals.

Christy Hemme made her Impact return and announced this year’s Hall of Fame inductee. The link to the article is down below:

Taylor Wilde pays tribute to Daffney and recalled their Monster’s Ball match:

To pay tribute to Daffney there was a four Knockouts Monster Ball featuring Savannah Evans, Alisha, Jordynne Grace and Kimber Lee. These Knockouts went to war and in the end Savannah Evans hits the Full Nelson Slam on Alisha for the win.

We have made it to the finals of the Knockouts Knockdown Tournament. It’s Tasha Steelz vs Mercedes Martinez. This match was teased on Impact this week during an eight Knockouts tag match.

Martinez dominated the majority of the match but Tasha able to use her speed to gain control and swing the momentum in her favor. In the end Martinez was able to hit the OG Drop for the win. After her win Gail Kim comes down to the ring to present Martinez with a trophy.

Wrestlers around the world are coming together to break the stigma and normalize the conversation of mental health. Impact has partnered with Tag Me to empower people to advocate for the cause.

The main event of the show was Decay vs The Influence for the Knockouts Tag Team Championship. Rosemary and Madison started the match but Rosemary dominated her which lead to her scrambling to tag out to Tenille. Eventually chaos would ensue at ringside which costed The Influence the titles and Decay was able to capitalize and retained the gold.

After the match it was announced that The IInspiration are coming to Impact and will be Bound For Glory. Click the line to the article below:

