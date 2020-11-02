Kylie Rae Retires from Pro Wrestling

It was announced this morning via her Patreon account that Kylie Rae has retured from professional wrestling and that she is taking a break from social media. She has already deactivated her twitter account.

It has been well documented that Kylie has been dealing with some mental health issues in the past. She also stated in her post that she is not in a great place right now.

Here is the post from her Patreon Account:

1 Gallery 1 Images

This also explains why is missed Bound for Glory on October 24th.

While the world of professional wrestling is stunned and saddened by the retirement of Kylie Rae we should all remember that physical and mental health comes first above anything else.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!