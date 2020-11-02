Kylie Rae Retires from Pro Wrestling

Kylie Rae Retires from Pro Wrestling

Author:
Publish date:

It was announced this morning via her Patreon account that Kylie Rae has retured from professional wrestling and that she is taking a break from social media. She has already deactivated her twitter account. 

It has been well documented that Kylie has been dealing with some mental health issues in the past. She also stated in her post that she is not in a great place right now. 

Here is the post from her Patreon Account:

20201102_110830
1
Gallery
1 Images

This also explains why is missed Bound for Glory on October 24th.

While the world of professional wrestling is stunned and saddened by the retirement of Kylie Rae we should all remember that physical and mental health comes first above anything else.

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

kylie-rae
Impact Wrestling News

Kylie Rae Retires from Pro Wrestling

20201027_225642
Impact Results

Impact Wrestling Results: Who Shot Bravo? (10/27/20)

Team-Canada-(TNA)
IMPACT Wrestling

The Forgotten Members Of TNA Wrestling's Team Canada

RosemaryBravoWedding-Tonight
IMPACT Wrestling

Bound for Glory Fallout Preview: The Wedding of Rosemary and John E Bravo (10/27/20)

307396d5fa1c6f19365aadcf402acd04fa35f507370c0e4cdc3d7d1871ba6a24
IMPACT Wrestling

Impact Wrestling Hidden Gems: The Sequel

images (5)
IMPACT Wrestling

First Time Champions Crowned at Bound for Glory

9969
IMPACT Wrestling

Top 10 Bound For Glory Matches That Almost Happened

DeonnaKylie-1
IMPACT Wrestling

Bound for Glory 2020 Preview (10/24/20)