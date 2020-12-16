Lunchtime News 12.16.20 | Wednesday Night Previews | Sting in WWE Battlegrounds | Purrazzo on AEW Challengers

MLW Fusion Preview

LA Park Jr. vs. Bu Ku Dao

Krugger of CONTRA Unit vs. Two Opponents

Tom Lawlor vs. ACH (Opera Cup Semi-Finals)

Alex Hammerstone Returns

NXT Preview

NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano & Austin Theory v. Leon Ruff & Kushida.

Rhea Ripley vs. Toni Storm

Karrion Kross (with Scarlett) in ACTION

#1 Contender’s Match: Pete Dunne vs. Kyle O’Reilly.

AEW Preview

AEW’s newest tag team The Acclaimed faces AEW’s first tag team champions, SCU.

Hangman Page, John Silver & Alex Reynolds vs. Matt Hardy & Private Party.

The Inner Circle vs. Best Friends, Top Flight, Varsity Blondes & Brandon Cutler in a 7-on-7 match.

Cody Rhodes vs. Angelico

NWA Women’s Champion Serena Deeb & Big Swole vs. Ivelisse & Diamante

AEW World Champion Kenny Omega (with Don Callis) vs. Joey Janela (with Sonny Kiss) in a No Disqualification match.

Also: Sting & fallout from Kenny reuniting with Gallows & Anderson

Sting in WWE Battlegrounds

WWE Battlegrounds announced their December 23rd DLC Update to their game. Wrestlers included in this update are:

Sting

Montez Ford (without Angelo Dawkins)

Sheamus

Ric Flair

A Holiday Arena

An interesting note is that Angelo Dawkins is not coming out till after Montez Ford.

Deonna Purrazzo on AEW Wrestlers

IMPACT Wrestling's Knockout Champion, Deonna Purrazzo, spoke to Sitting Ringside with David Penzer, where she discussed a variety of topics. During the interview, she also talked about her desire to face off against two of the top stars in AEW’s women’s devision.

“I would love to wrestle Britt [Baker] at Hard to Kill. I would love to wrestle Hikaru Shida at Hard to Kill. But as far as our Impact roster goes, my No. 1 right now just because we’ve had some interactions is Taya Valkyrie. She says the longest reigning Knockouts Champion of all time, and I’m over it. So, I’d like to defeat her, break her arm, piledriver her, and shut her up a little bit. So, definitely, Taya, and a rematch with Rosemary would be great.”-Deonna Purrazzo

