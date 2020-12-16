Lunchtime News 12.16.20 | Wednesday Night Previews | Sting in WWE Battlegrounds | Purrazzo on AEW Challengers

MLW Fusion Preview

  • LA Park Jr. vs. Bu Ku Dao
  • Krugger of CONTRA Unit vs. Two Opponents
  • Tom Lawlor vs. ACH (Opera Cup Semi-Finals)
  • Alex Hammerstone Returns

CLICK HERE for a more in depth Preview

NXT Preview

  • NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano & Austin Theory v. Leon Ruff & Kushida.
  • Rhea Ripley vs. Toni Storm
  • Karrion Kross (with Scarlett) in ACTION
  • #1 Contender’s Match: Pete Dunne vs. Kyle O’Reilly. 

For a more in depth Preview; CLICK HERE

AEW Preview

  • AEW’s newest tag team The Acclaimed faces AEW’s first tag team champions, SCU.
  • Hangman Page, John Silver & Alex Reynolds vs. Matt Hardy & Private Party.
  • The Inner Circle vs. Best Friends, Top Flight, Varsity Blondes & Brandon Cutler in a 7-on-7 match.
  • Cody Rhodes vs. Angelico
  • NWA Women’s Champion Serena Deeb & Big Swole vs. Ivelisse & Diamante
  • AEW World Champion Kenny Omega (with Don Callis) vs. Joey Janela (with Sonny Kiss) in a No Disqualification match.

Also: Sting & fallout from Kenny reuniting with Gallows & Anderson

Sting in WWE Battlegrounds

WWE Battlegrounds announced their December 23rd DLC Update to their game.  Wrestlers included in this update are:

  • Sting
  • Montez Ford (without Angelo Dawkins)
  • Sheamus
  • Ric Flair
  • A Holiday Arena

An interesting note is that Angelo Dawkins is not coming out till after Montez Ford. 

Deonna Purrazzo on AEW Wrestlers 

IMPACT Wrestling's Knockout Champion, Deonna Purrazzo, spoke to Sitting Ringside with David Penzer, where she discussed a variety of topics. During the interview, she also talked about her desire to face off against two of the top stars in AEW’s women’s devision.

“I would love to wrestle Britt [Baker] at Hard to Kill. I would love to wrestle Hikaru Shida at Hard to Kill. But as far as our Impact roster goes, my No. 1 right now just because we’ve had some interactions is Taya Valkyrie. She says the longest reigning Knockouts Champion of all time, and I’m over it. So, I’d like to defeat her, break her arm, piledriver her, and shut her up a little bit. So, definitely, Taya, and a rematch with Rosemary would be great.”-Deonna Purrazzo

LISTEN BELOW




