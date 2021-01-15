Major Change Made To Impact's Hard To Kill PPV

Impact Wrestling has just announced a major change to the main event of their upcoming PPV this weekend.

Impact World Champion Rich Swann was originally scheduled to team with the Motor City Machine Guns to face the Bullet Club reunion of AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Impact Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers. However, it appears that only one of Swann's partners will be able to make the show. And he can't be too happy about his replacement - Moose.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Alex Shelly informed Impact Wrestling management last night that he would be unable to make it to Nashville for the event on Saturday. According to Impact Executive Vice President Scott D'Amore, "When we got the news from [Shelly] ...I [immediately and] personally contacted Moose and he accepted the match immediately."

D'Amore also added, "I know Rich Swann, in particular, has his issues with Moose. but this is time to put personal issues and egos aside."

The press release also indicated that Swann had yet to be informed of the change.

Other matches on this Saturday's card include Impact Knockouts champion Deonna Purrazzo defending her title against Taya Valkyrie, as well as an X-Division Championship Triple Threat match between champion Manik , Chris Bey, and Rohit Raju.

What do you think of the change? Share your thoughts in the comments below.