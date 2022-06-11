Mickie James Added To The Queen of the Match as an Enforcer

It was announced during an interview promoting the up-and-coming Slammiversary pay per view during the Battleground Podcast that former Impact Knockouts World Champion, Mickie James will indeed be at Slammiversary but she'll be taking part in the first ever Queen of the Mountain Match for the Knockouts Championship, but as nothing more but an enforcer outside of the ring.

The Queen of the Mountain Match will see defending champion Tasha Steelz defend the Knockouts World Title against, Jordynne Grace, Chelsea Green, Deonna Purrazzo and Mia Yim at Slammiversary 2022 live on July 19th in Nashville Tennessee.

Considering how much history 'Hardcore Country' has with some of the ladies in this match, you know that things are going to be interesting as tensions and bad blood are certainly going to explode on that night.

