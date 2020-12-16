Morning News 12.16.20 | Omega & Good Brothers Re-Unite | Ethan Page Update | WWE Physical HOF | IMPACT Schedule |

Omega, Gallows & Anderson Re-Unite

Last night on IMAPCT Wrestling we saw Omega & The Good Brothers (Gallows & Anderson) re-unite.  It was also announced that they will be taking on Swann & The Motor City Machine Guns at Hard to Kill on Jan. 16th.

Ethan Page Explored Options

As per WrestlingInc, IMPACT Wrestling allowed Ethan Page to explore his options, since his contract was coming up on 12.31.20.  Page did just that having spoke with MLW, AEW, & the WWE.  

Ric Flair on The Jump

Ric Flair was recently on ESPN's The Jump & he talked about the WWE & a physical HOF.

"WWE is actually in the process of building a Hall of Fame, a physical structure in Orlando."-Flair

"It's been delayed too, due to COVID,"-Flair.

Check out the full spot from Flair on The Jump Below:

IMPACT Wrestling Holiday Schedule 

Starting next week, IMPACT Wrestling, will show their best of 2020 episodes & also air their yearly awards show. 

Impact will return to their new weekly programming on 1.5.21 on the road to Genesis.  Only Sami Callihan and Eddie Edwards in a Grudge Match & Moose v. Willie Mack in an "I Quit" match has been announced so far.

IMPACT will also hold their 1st Big PPV of the New Year, Hard to Kill on Jan. 16th. Stay Tuned to Wrestling News World for more on that PPV.

