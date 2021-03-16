Nine Legendary Wrestlers Who Had Their Last Match In Impact Wrestling

To the benefit and even detriment of it's credibility, TNA now Impact Wrestling has seen some of wrestling's most biggest and influential names appear within the company and in the process have left their mark for better or for worse.

For some of these legends who have appeared in TNA/Impact, they would knowingly or unknowingly end up competing in their final match under the company's banner which have has been in history for both good and bad reasons.

Whether this is due to injuries, old age catching up to them or even death, the nine names on this list are universally seen as icons in pro wrestling and they have the luxury or distain (depending on who you ask) to have their final match within an Impact Wrestling Ring.



















​

9. Scott Hall

Whether you know him as Razor Ramon or the Bad Guy, Scott Hall is easily one of the most recognizable and charismatic names to ever wrestle inside the square circle; His matches with "The Heartbreak Kid" Shawn Michaels for the Intercontinental championship in the mid 90's to his work in WCW with the New World Order have made Hall into a legend during the 90's wrestling boom period.

In 2002, a number of wrestlers including Hall himself would get caught up in the infamous "Plane Ride From Hell" which lead to the bad guy being let go from the WWE.

After Hall would be a part of TNA from the early NWA days to the mid 2000's where he wrestled names who become future stars in the wrestling business Jeff Hardy and AJ Styles however, Hall's last appearance wrestling inside the ring came in 2010 at the early stages of the Hogan/Bischoff Regime in TNA.

Hall alongside former NWO members Sean Waltman and Kevin Nash created formed the group known as "The Band" and there best years longs pass them, the trio somehow managed to become TNA World Tag Team Champions in May of 2010 where they defended the titles against Shannon Moore and Jesse Neal of Ink Inc at that years Sacrifice pay per view and even against the guy who they beat up to win belts off of (Matt Morgan in a 2-on-1 handicap) on the June 9th 2010 edition of Impact.

The handicap title match would be Hall's final match in Impact as well as his last appearance as he would be gone 5 days later on June 14th 2010 due to legal problems.

​

8. Curt Hennig

Curt Hennig's work as Mr. Perfect in the 1980's and early 1990's as part of the WWF are for the most part amazing with Hennig wrestling against names like Bret Hart, Ric Flair, Randy Savage, Ultimate Warrior and the list goes on...

Even his stint in WCW and his return to the WWE at the 2002 Royal Rumble have become the stuff of legend but for some fans they know Curt Hennig/Mr. Perfect for the incident that saw him get fired in 2002. For those who don't know, on May 7th 2002, following a U.K. PPV that was ran by the WWE, a large number of WWE superstars boarded a WWE plane that was set to return them back the U.S. however an unexpected delay and a open bar for people to drink on the plane led to a bunch of wrestlers getting drunk and soon afterwards fired.

Following the incident, Hennig debut in TNA in 2002 looking worse for ware from a physical standpoint but that didn't stop TNA from signing a big name like Mr. Perfect who went on to battle names like Jeff Jarrett, Ron Killings (R-Truth) and The Disciples of The New Church.

Curt Hennig would wrestle his last match against David Flair on the January 8th 2003 edition of NWA TNA where the former Mr. Perfect defeated David in a "Axe Handle On A Pole" match; Sadly one month and two days later Hennig would succumb to his reliance on drugs like cocaine and painkillers at the age of 44.

​

7. Ric Flair

Ric Flair has had a wrestling career that is just as prestigious as it is controversial but it's his work in TNA from 2010-12 that had garnered the most disapproval.

While Flair's run in the company isn't as bad as many would have you believe, it certain wasn't a great time for the Nature Boy as his made it clear as a day in interviews years after he departed the promotion.

While Flair most notably wrestled names like Mick Foley and Jay Lethal during his run, his last professional wrestling match occurred on the September 15th edition of Impact where Ric would take on 'The Icon' Sting in a match where if Sting lost then his career would be over but if Flair lost then Sting would face Hogan at Bound For Glory but more on that later .

The match between Sting and Flair was good for two guys pass their prime however Flair would suffer a tear on his left triceps during a superplex spot in the match but in the end Sting would make Flair tap out to Scorpion Death Lock and after witnessing fellow wrestling legend Jerry Lawler suffering an on-air heart attack on an episode of Monday Night Raw, the Nature Boy announced in an December 2012 interview that he would never wrestle again, so far Flair has kept to his word.

​

6. Chris Candido

This entry is particularly saddening as the match in question would lead to the unfortunate passing of one of wrestling's most underrated but talented stars.

Former WWF and ECW Tag Team Champion, Chris Candido debuted for Impact back in January of 2005 where he competed against names like Dusty Rhodes, AJ Styles and Sonny Siaki among others during his time.

Candido would also become the manager to Andy Douglas and Chase Stevens of The Naturals and he would helped the team become tag team champions after defeating America's Most Wanted on the April 26th 2005 edition of Impact.

Aside from wrestling other names like Shark Boy, Petey Williams, Elix Skipper and Diamond Dallas Page Candido would compete one more time in a match which ultimately proved to be the last one in his entire life.

At Lockdown 2005, Candido and Lance Hoyt (aka Lance Archer) would compete in the opening contest against Apolo and Sonny Siaki in a tag team match during which Chris suffered a leg injury that saw him received a dislocated ankle and a broken tibia and fibula; Unsurprisingly he would need surgery to fix the problem however months after having the operation done, Chris Candido was rushed to hospital where he would die soon afterwards at the age of 33 from a blood clot due to the surgery.

Never afraid to pay respect to a great wrestler, the promotion would honor Chris Candido on the April 29th edition of Impact as well as on their Hard Justice pay per view where the company had a ten bell salute whilst having a pair of boots, one of the NWA tag team titles and a photo of Candido set on top of a steel chair in the middle of the ring.

​

5. Hulk Hogan

To many Impact Wrestling fans, Hulk Hogan is synonymous with the failures that would ultimately plague the former TNA Wrestling from much of the 2010's and thus leading to years of rebuilding the company's image under the D'Amore/Callis regime, but for better or for worse the Hulkster competed in TNA a handful of times and while people may think his match with Sting at BFG 2011 was his last match it's actually his second to last match.

As it turns out Hulk Hogan's last professional wrestling match occurred at a house show in Nottingham England on January 26th 2012 where the Hogan, Sting and James Storm defeated Bully Ray, Bobby Roode and Kurt Angle in six man tag team action.

Hulk would remain in the company whilst playing a supporting roles in storylines involving Bully Ray, his daughter Brooke Hogan and Aces & Eights until his departure on the October 3rd 2013 edition of Impact.































​

4. Gail Kim

One of the most decorated and respected names in women's wrestling, Gail Kim has seen the majority if not all of her success in TNA/Impact Wrestling where she became a multiple time Knockouts Champion, multiple time Knockouts Tag Team Champion and the first woman to be inducted into the TNA/Impact Wrestling Hall of Fame.

Despite all of these achievements and retiring from in-ring competition after Bound For Glory 2017, there was just one thing for Gail to do before calling it quits as a pro wrestler and that's passing on the torch.

On April 28th 2019 Gail Kim became a throne in the side of former Knockouts Champion, Tessa Blanchard and eventually this whole issue would led to Gail coming out of retirement to face off against Tessa in a dream match many fans never thought that they would see happen.

While the first TNA Knockouts Champion proved that she still got it, sadly it wasn't enough to save her as she would tap out to Tessa in the middle of ring; Ultimately Gail would able to leave the ring on her own two feet and take a final bow in front of a large a cheering crowd who just witness the final match of a wrestling trailblazer.

​

3. Chyna

Yes that it right Chyna, the ninth wonder of the world, the former muscle of DX and the first and only woman to win the Intercontinental Championship did indeed wrestle for Impact albeit just once.

During the ever going feud between Kurt Angle/Jeff Jarrett and Karen Jarrett, the Olympic Gold Medalist recruited someone to help him take care of his ex wife who on more than one occasion involved herself in Kurt's matches with Jeff leading the King of Mountain coming out on top.

On the go home episode of Impact before Sacrifice 2011 network representative, Mick Foley introduced to Kurt's partner who would be with him during the mixed tag team match involving the Jarrett's and Foley revealed it to be none other than Chyna which led to the shock and disbelief of everyone including Karen herself.

And so at Sacrifice 2011, Jeff and Karen Jarrett took on Kurt Angle and Chyna in mix tag team action and while Jeff and Kurt kept the match competitive, Karen did everything in her power to avoid being tagged in out of fear of wrestling with Chyna.

Eventually Chyna would be tagged in and after slamming her old rival from the WWF around the ring, Chyna set her sights on Karen who looked petrified as the realization began to set in; the former IC Champion would squash Karen literally in the corner before both she and Kurt would apply the ankle lock submission on both Jeff and Karen before both tapped out ensuring Chyna's first and only match in TNA and her last match ever would be with her on top.

2. Randy Savage

Perhaps the most well known entry on this list, the Macho Man Randy Savage had his final wrestling match as well as his final appearance in a wrestling ring for TNA in 2004.

At Turning Point 2004, Jeff Jarrett along with partners, Scott Hall and Kevin Nash took on the team of AJ Styles, Jeff Hardy and Randy Savage in six man tag team action...well sort of as Savage had not appeared in the building just yet so for most the contest it felt like a 3-on-2 handicap.

The Macho Man would make his in-ring debut when he came out and started punching out Jarrett and the rest of his team before Savage was able to pick up the win for his time; The story is that Hogan was planning to debut for the company around this time and Savage got word about this and left the company sooner after his appearance at Turning Point but as we know Hogan didn't arrive in Impact in 2004...fans would have to wait six more years for that and well know what came out it.

While some speculated that Savage could possibly made a return later on in the WWE, no one will ever know for sure as the Macho Man would die at age 58 from a heart while driving on the road on May 20th 2011 but at least his last appearance in a wrestling ring saw Savage come out victorious and you can't ask for more then that.

1. Madison Rayne

Well I don't want to end this list on a downer by talking about the tragic deaths of wrestling's greatest so instead I'm going to mentioning the most recent case of a wrestling legend having their last match in Impact.

After wrestling in places like Shimmer and other promotions in the beginning of her career, Madison Rayne would arrive to Impact in 2009 where she would soon become a member of The Beautiful People and even became the leader of the group by the end of the year.

By the early to mid 2010's Madison had become one of the most decorated knockouts on the roster ranking number 5 of PWI's Top 50 females in 2011 and winning the Knockouts Tag Team Titles and Knockouts Championship twice and five times respectively while also competing against names like Awesome Kong, Angelina Love, Tara, Mickie James and Gail Kim to name but a few.

Rayne would make on and off appearances for Impact during which time she would be competing in promotions like Ring Of Honor or participating in the Mae Young Classic in 2018; Ultimately she would return to Impact Wrestling in March of 2019 where she wrestled the new generation of female wrestlers while at the same time becoming the first reoccurring female on commentary and helping to bring many of them to the company like Deonna Purrazzo.

On the November 10th 2020 edition of Impact, Madison would team up with Tenille Dashwood to take on the team of Nevaeh and Jessicka Havok unfortunately for Tenille and Rayne, their chemistry or lack their as a team led to them losing to their opponents in the middle of the ring.

Only a few months after this match, Madison would announce in the final moments of the Hard To Kill 2021 preshow that she would be retiring from Impact Wrestling after 12 years and subsequently ending her wrestling career as she announced that she wouldn't be wrestling in the independent scene any longer in late 2020.

​

