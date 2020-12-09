Official Card For Impact Wrestling's Final Resolution 2020

We are just a few days away from Impact Wrestling's Final Resolution event which will airing on December 12th at 8pm on the Impact Plus App and on FITE TV, but in case you're not up-to-date on the matches that will occur at this event or just watching these type of show for the first time here are announced matches for Final Resolution 2020.















Hernandez vs. Fallah Bahh (With Special Guests Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz)

Most battles have been fought for less but the story between Hernandez, Fallah Bahh, Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz have centered on one thing: A large wad of cash; Long story short, Fallah took Hernandez's money only to be taken by Hogan and Steelz a few weeks later and Fallah isn't to pleased about it.

At Final Resolution Hernandez and Fallah Bahh face off in a grudge match with Kiera Hogan as the special guest referee and Tasha Steelz as the special guest ring announcer.

Who will win this match and more importantly who the heck is gonna walk away with that large wad of money at the end of the night?















The Sea Stars vs. Jessicka Havok and Neveah

The team of Jessicka Havok and Nevaeh have already advanced in the next round of the Knockouts Tag Title Tournament but at Final Resolution they take a little detour from chasing championship gold to take a team who were previously eliminated from the tournament: Ashley Vox and Delmi Exo aka The Sea Stars.

Will Havok and Nevaeh pick up the victory and continue momentum going into the next round of the tournament or will the Sea Stars pull off an upset on that night...and possibly get signed to some Impact contracts as well.

















The Defeat Rohit Challenge

After months bragging and find ways to retain his title, the current X Division Champion, Rohit Raju issues his last Defeat Rohit Challenge of 2020 at Final Resolution.

Will TJP find a way to accept the challenge? Will a new face emerge to accept the champs offer and will Rohit be able to maintain his cocky demeanor after the match or will the champion come face-to-face with a future title contender?



















Eric Young W/Joe Doering vs. Rhino

The World Class Maniac, Eric Young has been on a path of destruction since he returned to Impact but association with Joe Doering has led to numerous attacks on names like Fallah Bahh, Davari, Suicide, Heath and The Deaners.

Now "The War Machine" Rhino has stepped up to the plate and looks to stop Eric Young's path of destruction at Final Resolution but that is easier said than done.





















Tenille Dashwood and Kaleb With A K vs. Eddie and Alisha Edwards

Following a backstage fallout on this week's episode of Impact, the unstable Wolf and former world champion Eddie Edwards and his wife, Alisha take on the team of Tenille Dashwood and Kaleb With A K in tag team action.

Will Mr. and Mrs. Edwards use their brand new level of intensity in this match against Kaleb and Dashwood or will Impact's resident Aussie and her personal photographer Kaleb pull off the upset at Final Resolution.

















Larry D vs. Tommy Dream In An Old School Rules Match

After revealing himself to be the culprit behind the shooting of John E. Bravo a couple of weeks ago, Tommy Dreamer takes on Larry D to an Old School Rules Match aka a No DQ, No Countout, weapons are legal style of match against one half of Triple XL, Larry D with the stipulation being that if Dreamer wins this match then Lawrence D is going to jail but if Larry D wins then he basically gets way with attempted murder who charges filed against him...because pro wrestling.

Can Larry D defeat Dreamer and become free from all of the charges or will Acey Romero be looking to find himself a new tag team partner or some bail money by the end of the night.

















Karl Anderson vs. Ethan Page W/Josh Alexander

One half of the the Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions, Karl Anderson issued a challenge for a match against "All Ego" Ethan Page at Final Resolution to which Page gladly accepted; The added stipulation being that if Ethan wins this match he and Josh will get another shot the Tag Team Titles.

Will the lost Page suffered a few weeks ago at the hands of AJ Swoogle, his slow decent into madness and the division's between himself and his partner Josh Alexander lead to a victory for 'Machine Gun' Karl Anderson or will Ethan Page pick up the win.

















Rosemary W/Taya Valkyrie vs. Deonna Purrazzo W/Kimber Lee For The Knockouts Championship

After advancing in the final match of the first round of the Knockouts Tag Tournament, Impact Executive Scott D'Amore has given "The Demon Assassin" Rosemary a shot at Deonna Purrazzo's Knockouts Championship with Taya Valkyrie and Kimber Lee accompanying their respective parties.

Will Virtuosa be able to retain her title against another undead wrestler or will Rosemary surprise everyone and become the Knockouts Champion for the first time since 2016.

















Chris Bey vs. Rich Swann For Impact Wrestling World Championship

'The Ultimate Finesser' and former X Division champion, Chris Bey gets the chance of a lifetime when takes on Rich Swann in the main event of Final Resolution for the Impact Wrestling World Heavyweight Championship on the line.

With some many people looking to take Rich Swann down and take his title, the question is: Can the champion maintain his focus long enough to defeat his cocky challenger and retain his title or will Chris Bey fulfill his childhood dream and become the new Impact World Champion.

All this and more on Impact Wrestling's Final Resolution event on Saturday December 12th at 8pm Eastern Time on the Impact Plus App and on FITE TV.

