PCO Re-Signs New Deal With Impact Wrestling

Earlier today it was reported by Pat Laprade, a wrestling expert and famous writer from Montreal that former WWE/ROH star, Perfect Creation One aka PCO has re-signed with Impact Wrestling.

According to Laprade via the Lutte Quebec website, PCO's new deal with Impact will last until October 31st 2023 meaning that the Impact fans will get to see the French Canadian Frankenstein causing more mayhem in the Impact Zone up until Halloween of next year.

This news comes after much speculation regarding the future of PCO in Impact Wrestling and comes just days following the October 21st episode of Impact, which saw The Kingdom aka Matt Taven and Mike Bennett lose the Impact World Tag Team Titles to Heath and Rhyno in the main event and saw PCO turn on his associates in the group, Honor No More to close out the show.

PCO signs new contract with Impact | www. Lutte.Quebec





