PCO Reportedly Signs With Impact Wrestling

It was announced by the 'Les Anti-Pods de la Lutte' podcast that former WWE and ROH star, PCO has signed a contract with Impact Wrestling.

This news comes almost a week after PCO along with Mike & Maria Bennett, Matt Taven and Vincent surprised attacked a number of Impact wrestlers at the Hard To Kill pay per view.

According to reports, PCO's contract will allow him to work in indie dates but he and the company will have to work out certainly dates in which the former ROH star can commit to.

