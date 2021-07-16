Predictions For Impact Wrestling's Slammiversary 2021

We are less then 24 hours away from Slammiversary 2021, which promises to be another impressive pay per view by Impact Wrestling especially when you remember that this will be the first Impact event since Hard To Kill 2020 to have fans in attendance.

So in honor of the up-and-coming event, I'll be giving my picks on who will win at this years Slammiversary, so with all that said let's get into it .





























































Brian Myers & Tenille Dashwood vs. Matt Cardona & TBH

In the midst Brian Myers' feud with Jake Something on Impact, Brian's former tag partner turn enemy Matt Cardona returned to make the save and in the process continue his feud with the most professional wrestler.

After failing to get Hernandez's services once again on the go home episode of Impact, Myers recruits Cardona's ex girlfriend and Impact Knockout, Tenille Dashwood to help him out; This eventually lead to Scott D'Amore making a mixed tag team match at Slammiversary with Cardona having a special someone who could helped him on the pay per view.

Prediction: Matt Cardona and Mystery Partner Win

First off I think the mystery partner for Cardona will not be Chelsea Green aka Laurel Van Ness for two reasons: 1. she's still injured and 2. she's with Ring Of Honor; So, instead I think it will be Santana Garrett who will be Cardona's partner.

Garrett already is friends with Chelsea and Matt, plus Santana could ask WWE to let her out of the no compete clause she has with them (Just like what Chelsea did for ROH).

I don't imagine this feud with Cardona or Myers going on much longer after this and having the show start off with the babyfaces coming out with the victory makes the most sense in my opinion.



























































W. Morrissey vs. Eddie Edwards

W. Morrissey has been on an intense road of dominance since his debut early this year at the Rebellion PPV; The man formerly known as Big Cass in the WWE has made it clear that he has no time for friends while also picking up wins against local wrestlers and even high profile wins against Willie Mack and Rich Swann.

On an episode of Impact, Eddie Edwards was set to take on Kojima in a dream match until it was revealed that the former Impact World Champion was taken out backstage thanks to Morrisey.

Edwards would go on to challenge Morrisey to a match at Slammiversary to which the big man accepted before destroying a couple of wrestlers in a 3 on 1 handicap.

Prediction: W. Morrisey Wins

It's clear Impact management see something special in W. Morrisey hence the reason why his be able to pick up victories over Mack and Swann. Eddie will certainly be able to lead the big man to an impressive match but sadly it's not going to result in Eddie picking up the win...so that's why I'm saying Morrisey will pick up the upset win at Slammiversary.









































































Havok & Rosemary vs. Fire N' Flava For The Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championships

Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz have reigned over the Knockouts Tag Team Division with ease since Hard To Kill and while teams like Havok and Nevaeh, Jordynne and Rachel and Kimber Lee and Susan have been worthy challengers, none of them have been able to stop Fire N' Flava.

In recently months the unusual pairing of Rosemary and Havok have been making waves in the tag division and after proving their cohesion as a tag both in the ring and backstage, The Kaiju Queen and Demon Assassin look to become the new Knockouts Tag Champions at Slammiversary.

Prediction: Fire N' Flava Retain The Knockouts Tag Team Titles

While the pair of Havok and Rosemary do have some chemistry, I don't think they will be picking up the win in this match as the team is still relatively new and unlike the pairing of Jordynne Grace and Rachael Ellering, I don't see the company putting the belt on this new team as neither Rosemary or Havok's contracts are set to expire like how Jordynne's was when they put the belt on her and Rachael as a way to keep Grace in the company.

Not only that, but the former IIconics in the WWE have been speculated to appear on this show and will most likely be the next contender's for those titles and the idea of them vs Fire N' Flava for the tag team titles seems more likely.



























































Trey Miguel vs. Ace Austin vs. Josh Alexander vs. Chris Bey vs. Rohit Raju vs. Petey Williams: Ultimate X For The X Division Championship

The battle lines have been drawn in the lead up to this Ultimate X match at Slammiversary...

Reigning champion, Josh Alexander has done quite well for himself since winning the title back at Rebellion but as of late, he has temporarily partnered with Trey Miguel and Petey Williams to battle the forces of Rohit Raju, Ace Austin and their respectively enforcers: Shera and Madman Fulton.

The man caught in the middle of this, is former X Division Champion, Chris Bey who would eventually make his choice on which side he stood on when he helped Trey, Petey and Josh beat up the heels following a match on Impact.

While Bey has admitted this partnership with the babyfaces is short lived as evidence by his attack on them on the go home episode, the story so far seems to be indicating that "The Ultimate Finesser" might be walking out of Slammiversary with the title for the second consecutive year in a row.

Prediction: Josh Alexander Retains The X Division Championship

I think Josh's X Division title reign is far from over and a victory in this match combined with the hour plus iron man match he had with TJP a month ago will only help to solidify the resurgence the X Division as well as Alexander's status as one of the best X Division Champions of the modern era.







































































Moose vs. Chris Sabin

Moose defeated Chris Sabin among other names to become number one contender for the Impact World Championship at Against All Odds; After coming out that match unsuccessful, the self proclaimed "Wrestling God" sat in the middle of the ring demanding another shot at the title only to be answered by a returning and shoe throwing Chris Sabin who'd laid out a challenge for a match at Slammiversary.

Following this, the animosity between both men intensified so much that they were unable to function as a team during a multi man tag match on Impact.

Prediction: Moose Wins

First of all, the bout promises to be 'Match of the Night' but at the end of the day, most fans (myself included) believe that Moose will be picking up the victory over Sabin at Slammiversary before finding his way back to the world title picture.























































TJP & Fallah vs. Swann & Mack vs. The Good Brothers vs. VBD For The Impact World Tag Team Championships

After a tag team match between TJP/Fallah Bahh and Rich Swann/Willie Mack was thrown out due to Violent By Design's outside interference, It looked as if a three way match for the tag titles were in the cards until Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows involved themselves into the mayhem.

Under the orders of Scott D'Amore and Anthem Representative Tommy Dreamer, a four way match for the tag team titles was made official with The Good Brothers and VDB going into this match with momentum following their victories on the finals episodes leading to Slammiversary.

Prediction: Violent By Design Retain The Tag Team Titles

I believe it's too soon to take the belts off of VBD as the group has been going in the right direction since winning the gold and Impact really hasn't had a dominate faction running rough shot in a long while so why shake things up when it's going so good for VBD.

Plus, the likelihood of Impact milking a series of matches between VBD and the other teams for future events is pretty much a no brainer.



























































Deonna Purrazzo vs. TBA for the Impacts Knockouts Championship

The Age of The Virtuosa has seen Deonna Purrazzo defeat literally every single knockout on the roster and after defeating Lady Frost on an episode of Impact, Deonna issued an open challenge to anyone who wants a shot at her and the title.

Moments after laying out the challenge, Impact Wrestling Hall of Famer Gail Kim came out to the ring to talk to the champion; If fans were expecting Gail vs. Deonna at Slammiversary for the title...then those hopes were dashed when Gail reminded everyone that she's retired from in-ring competition.

Gail's reasoning for coming out though was to info Deonna that by the orders of management she will be defending her Knockouts Championship against a mystery opponent who will not be revealed until it's time for the match...leaving many to wonder who will be Purrazzo's opponent at Slammiversary?

Prediction: Deonna Purrazzo Retains The Knockouts Championship

First of all, in terms of who I think will be the mystery opponent I think it will either be: Tessa Blanchard, Mickie James or Killer Kelly

Secondly, regardless if it's anyone of those ladies or someone else I don't see any of them winning this match as Deonna still has a very important title vs. title match with Faby Apache on Triplemania so, the idea of Deonna losing the belt right now is highly unlikely.























































Sami Callihan vs. Kenny Omega In A No DQ Match For The Impact Wrestling World Championship

Following the events of Against All Odds and the firing of Don Callis from his EVP position weeks later, 'The Draw' Sami Callihan is set to take on the Impact Wrestling Unified Champion, Kenny Omega in the main event at Slammiversary.

Since losing the belt to Tessa Blanchard at Hard To Kill 2020, Sami has been fixated on regaining the title and despite Don's abuse of power as EVP towards the end of his tenure, the sneak attacks by Omega and The Good Brothers and attempts to get him arrested Callihan looks poised to become the new Impact Wrestling World Champion

Prediction: Sami Callihan Wins The World Championship

This was a tough one to pick all things considered, but If Sami wins back the championship at Slammiversary this will lead to weeks or maybe months of storytelling in which Kenny Omega is now pursing Callihan to get the belt back leading to an eventual rematch but this time with no Don Callis covering up Omega's actions as EVP.

Plus with Sami as champion, challengers like Eddie Edwards, Trey Miguel and Moose among others will be waiting to get their shot at the title considering their history with "The Draw".

That said, If Omega wins I wouldn't be surprised as it means that Omega will be sticking around the company which will be good business for Impact in regards to buyrates and viewership.

Kenny Omega vs Sami Callihan: Exclusive All Access SLAMMIVERSARY Preview! | This Is Slammiversary - YouTube















So what are you predictions for Slammiversary 2021? Be sure to let know on Twitter @hakeemfullert and be sure to check my list on the 10 Best Slammiversary PPV's (So Far) linked below:

