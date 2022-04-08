Savannah Evans Officially Signs with Impact Wrestling

Earlier today it was announced that pro wrestler, Savannah Evans has officially signed with Impact Wrestling making her an official part of the Knockouts roster and the company as a whole.

Evans first made her Impact Wrestling debut on the August 15th, 2021 episode when she emerged from out of nowhere to attack Kiera Hogan and aligned herself with Tasha Steelz after the team of Hogan and Steelz failed to win a previous tag team match.

Since then, it was unknown to many what the working agreement between herself and Impact was at the time, but for the most part she's basically been the muscle to current Knockouts Champion, Tasha Steelz whilst occasionally having a few moments to shine like her performance in the four way monster's ball match at last year's Knockouts Knockdown event with the match dedicated to former TNA Wrestling knockout, Daffney.

This news is coming just days after it was announced that former X Division Champion, Ace Austin has also re-signed a multi year deal with Impact Wrestling and we here at Wrestling News World wish both Ace Austin and Savannah Evans the best in all of their work with Impact going forward.

















