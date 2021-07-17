Slammiversary 2021 Live Coverage

Our coverage of Impact Wrestling Slammiversary 2021 begins shortly! Stay tuned here for all results and big moments from the show!

On the kickoff show Havoc and Rosemary won the Knockout Tag Team Titles for Decay! As the crowd cheers for the first match with a live crowd in well over a year we head into Slammiversary.

We open with a great video package covering the history of Impact before moving into Sami Callihan's hunger for the Championship.

We start the show with easily Impact's signature match, and one we haven't seen in over two years: ultimate X! Trey is out first. Next out is Ace Austin, followed by Petey Willaims making his first appearance in front of a crowd since his Impact return! The crowd is quite happy, and commentary drops a fun fact that Williams has WON more Ultimate X matches than anyone else has entered. Rohit Raju is out next. Bey is out next and this match is just incredibly stacked. Josh Alexander comes out to round out our field and even before the bell rings you know this is going to be truly special.

Alexander begins the match taking everyone out of the ring before Rohit gets on the top rope. He leaps off and takes a boot from Alexander before Bey comes in and starts leapfrogging around Alexander before leaping over Williams to take out Alexander. Ace and Williams end up in the ring while Trey hits a DDT on the floor. Please realize some moves will be missed in this coverage as six men leap faster than my fingers can move. Ace goes for the X ropes first before Rohit throws him into a pile of wrestlers. Rohit then uses a rope to climb straight up to the X in a very clever spot before Williams grabs him. Keep in mind you can get the belt anyway you want EXCEPT a ladder.