Su Yung, The Undead Bride, Is A Free Agent.

According to PWInsider, Su Yung (The Undead Bride) is now a Free Agent. Su Yung has been making an impact with IMPACT since 2018. She is a one-time IMPACT knockouts Champion and has had some amazing feuds with Rosemary & Allie, Madison Rayne, as well as Tessa Blanchard.

Yung was at the most recent IMPACT tapings, but she can sign wherever she choses, according to PWInsider. The Undead Bride has contributed to this situation tweeting out one symbol at a time that spells out F-R-E-E-A-G-E-N-T. You can find those tweets at her twitter @realsuyung.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Stay tuned to Wrestling News World to find out where Su Yung lands.