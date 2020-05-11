Former Knockouts Champion Resigns with IMPACT

Su Yung made her IMPACT debut on the March 22nd epiosde of IMPACT and not long after that she was placed in top feuds against Rosemary and Allie. She would win the Knockouts Championship from Allie at the IMPACT special "Under Pressure".

Since losing the title in a triple threat match to Tessa Blanchard that aslo featured Allie Yung hasn't been in the title picture ever since.

Rumors have been swirling that Yung was wrapping up her run with the company after the death of Father James Mitchell but that doesn't seem to be the case.

It was announced today that Su Yung has resigned with IMPACT. Here is the tweet from IMPACT: