The Eight Weirdest Ways People Were Written Out of Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling is a company known for doing things a lot different from the rest of its contemporaries and that especially goes for how they removed wrestlers or wrestling personalities out of the company, and this has led to some mixed results over the years.

While some of these write offs have been well received by the fans, others haven't, and some are just ballsy in how they decided to do it but nevertheless, these eight moments are prime examples of the good, the bad and the very strange parts of TNA/Impact Wrestling creative when it comes to taking someone off screen.

8. Being Chased Out with a Kendo Stick-Eli Drake

Before he was finding some success in the NWA and entertaining crowds as LA Knight in NXT 2.0, the man known as E-LI Drake was showing off his gift for gab as part of the Impact Wrestling roster for many years while also winning a few championships along the way.

Despite being one of the best things about the company during its troubling period of 2016-17 and being an established star in the eyes of fans, by the time Impact was going into a new direction under the Callis/D'Amore regime the former tag team and world champion was looking to spread his wings elsewhere.

Towards the final year and a half of Drake's time in Impact, Eli was going on a crusade against extreme pro wrestling and beating up wrestlers who openly embraced that style of combat like Abyss and Tommy Dreamer before turning his attention to Eddie Edwards.

In an attempt to bring Eddie back to his old self again, Drake became reluctant tag partners with Eddie in order to show him that he didn't need to use weapons or compete in what he called "garbage style of wrestling" in order to be successful (even though Drake was using weapons in some of his matches to win...but moving on).

As to be expected the pairing didn't work and following a not so shocking betrayal by Eli Drake on an episode of impact in 2019, Eddie would retaliate by grabbing his signature kendo stick that he calls 'Kenny' and proceeds to beat the piss out of Eli with the weapon with the final image of his time in Impact being him chased out of the building whilst being hit with a kendo stick by a crazed Eddie Edwards.



























































7. Captured by The Undead-Kiera Hogan

Impact's usage Su Yung over the years has been quite amazing to see whether she's playing as a face painted member of the undead, an adorable but creepy doll like lady in a white dress or wearing a business suit and being an absolute Karen...Su Yung has done it all, but she's also the perfect character to use when it comes to writing wrestlers out of the company.

An example of this occurred on the August 15th 2021 episode of Impact when former Knockouts Tag Team Champion, Kiera Hogan came out to the ring to challenge her former tag team partner Tasha Steelz a week after Hogan was attacked by a debuting Savannah Evans.

Instead of Steelz or Evans coming down to the ring, Kiera got the Undead pairing of Su Yung and Kimber Lee who proceeded to attack before dragging her kicking and screaming to the backstage area with the confirmation of her fate coming the following the week in a backstage segment in which the undead bridesmaids discussed how Hogan was one of many souls given to Su as a source of energy with only strand of her hair being left as a trophy.

In reality, Kiera had mentioned weeks before on social media that she was leaving Impact by the end of the tapings, so the company decided to use Su and her bridesmaids as the perfect way to take Hogan off of TV.





























































6. Teleporting- The Broken Hardys

A few years before the Undead Realm engulfed much of Impact Wrestling's programming there was the Broken Universe which saw some of the wildest moments to occur in and outside of a ring in modern day pro wrestling.

Both Matt and Jeff and a few other members of the Hardy Family were fully committed to the act which included wearing some extravagant clothes, re-popularizing the cinematic matches long before the pandemic and somehow managing to get a giraffe over.

The Broken Universe also saw the Hardy's win tag team gold in Impact which led to the creation of the 'Expedition of Gold' which saw the Hardy's using a small drone called Vanguard 1 to teleport from one promotion to another and winning that company's tag titles every week.

The expedition would come to an end in early 2017 when both Matt and Jeff decided to leave Impact and eventually make their return to the WWE just in time for that year's Wrestlemania.

In order to end the Broker Hardy Universe onscreen, both of the brothers grabbed onto Vanguard 1 one last time and teleported to an unknown destination with their TNA World Tag Team Titles found inside Universal Studios and were quickly apprehended by Decay.



























































5. Getting Covered in Crap- Eric Bischoff

After losing for his team in a lethal lockdown match at Lockdown 2012, Eric Bischoff by way of a stipulation in that match would have to leave Impact Wrestling but if the company was going to write off Bischoff they weren't going to do it on PPV, nope they decided to it on national television.

During a special episode of Impact known as 'Open Fight Night' in 2012, backstage interviewer and announcer, Jemery Borash came to the ring and challenged 'Easy E' to a fight but the "fight" itself didn't last too long as Bully Ray sneaked up from behind and hit Borash with a low blow allowing Bischoff to get the win in a matter of seconds.

Later on that night, Bully Ray and the former members of Bischoff's team in the Lethal Lockdown match came to the ring in order to pay tribute to Eric Bischoff's legacy within the industry and to send him off in style, however Bischoff's son Garrett as well as Borash and few other members of the Impact locker room had a different way to celebrate Easy E's legacy...and you can probably see where this is going.

Borash grabs the mic and tells everyone that Eric Bischoff will be the first inductee into the "TNA Shed of Shame" which then led to the introduction of a massive yellow potter potty being brought out and during a little shuffle outside of the ring both Garrett and Borash grabbed Eric and threw into the potter potty before tipping it over and out emerges a very irate and poo covered Eric Bischoff puking inside the potty and Mike Tenay ends the episode of Impact with the line: "Eric Bischoff...Goodbye and good riddance".

4. Getting Sent To Prison-Taya Valkyrie

This next one seems bit ironic considered the person in question has most recently made their return to Impact earlier this year, but 18 months before Taya's return at the Multiverse of Matches event, she was being taken away for attempted murder...let me explain.

At Hard To Kill 2021, Taya Valkyrie took on Deonna Purrazzo for the Knockouts Championship but was unsuccessful; On the next episode of Impact, backstage interviewer Gia Miller was interviewing Taya about her loss at the pay per view and asked what her future plans are going forward.

But before she could finish her sentence, Tommy Dreamer, Acey Romero and John E. Bravo confronted Taya and said that she was the one who shot Bravo on his kayfabe wedding day and after many months of denying the allegations, Taya broke out with a evil laugh that would make Disney villain proud before admitting to the claims and regretting that Bravo didn't die from the shooting.

Dreamer then called up Impact security to escort the former Knockouts Champion out of the building kicking and screaming before telling Romero and Bravo that she'll likely end up in Jacksonville State Prison or serve time in Stanford Maximum Penitentiary for 2-3 years...which was a not-so-subtle joke to say that she'll probably end up going to AEW or WWE for the next several years.

Of course, we all know how the Taya/Franky Monet run in the WWE turned out but now she's returned and she'll be challenging Deonna Purrazzo for the Reina de Reinas Women's Title at this year's Rebellion event,

3. Fatality-Ethan Page

So far on this list we seen someone being chased out of a building with a kendo stick, wrestlers being kidnapped by the undead, teleportation via a drone, someone getting covered in fecal material and someone being halted away to prison for shooting a guy on his wedding day, so how could writing off a person from a wrestling company possibly get even more weird and batshit crazy...how about some video game inspired murder.

Once again this evolves Hard To Kill 2021 where former Impact Tag Team Champion, Ethan Page competed against himself or rather his alter ego known as 'The Karate Man' in a cinematic match.

Now the story regarding this whole thing and the aftermath is something I've discussed before in another article linked below but for this entry all you need to know is that Ethan Page's Liu Kang inspired persona proceed to beat 'All Egos' butt in the cinematic match.

The "match" itself culminates with the Karate Man yanking Page's heart out of his chest before walking away as the screen goes dark...Unsurprisingly this was the last time Impact fans got to see Ethan or the Karate Man in the company.

2. Thrown Onto Train Tracks-Mickie James

Much like Taya Valkyrie, Mickie James returned to Impact Wrestling for some time now and was even their women's champion not too long ago, which makes this next part really awkward.

In early 2015, James Storm (who was a heel at this point time) came to Mickie James' aid during a match involving her husband, Nick Aldis aka Magnus; This would lead to Storm trying to persuade Mickie to join his faction called 'The Revolution' but James wasn't too interested and was actually looking to become a full time mother which meant she would have to put a halt on her wrestling career, so Storm and the creative minds of Impact Wrestling at the time decided to write off 'Hardcore Country' in the most unique and controversial way imaginable.

On the June 3rd, 2015 episode of Impact Storm and Mickie were walking and talking near a train station when Storm decided to knock James off the platform onto the train tracks after she refused to join Storm's group once again.

This segment was and still seen by some as going a little too far in Impact's case when it came to taking a wrestler off the show, but Mickie James would return almost a month later where see and her husband defeated James Storm and Serena Deeb in a mixed tag team match on the July 1st episode of Impact which was Mickie's last appearance in Impact until 2021.





























































1. Getting Killed In The Undead Realm-Allie and James Mitchell

Our last entry is something of a two for one deal as the two people involved both met their end at least from a Kayfabe perspective inside the demonic Undead Realm.

The first is Allie, who had lost her soul after making a deal with the devil aka Father James Mitchell and became Dark Allie who was a servant for Su Yung. In response to this, Rosemary returned from injury and looked determined to bring her friend back to how she was before.

In the end, Rosemary was successfully but only for a few moments as Allie was stabbed in the neck by Su Yung wearing Freddy Kruger's razor glove which led to Allie resorting to her old self before disappearing into air right into Rosemary's arms.

Almost one year later, Su Yung would be involved in another death in the undead realm in the form of James Mitchell.

During a cinematic fight inside the undead realm, Father Mitchell attempted to do away with both Su and Jessicka Havok but this didn't last long thanks to the intervention of Rosemary and both Su and Havok were looking for revenge which they received when Havok took Su Yung's knife and jammed into Mitchell's heart killing him instantly.

For more details regarding these two moments and other outlandish, supernatural things about the Undead Realm be sure to check out the link to the article below.

