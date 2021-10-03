The First Two Matches Announced In The Digital Media Championship Tournament

This week after Impact Wrestling went off the air a new title was announced. Impact announced the Digital Media Championship which will be defended exclusively on Impact Plus and Impact Ultimate Insiders on YouTube.

Today they announced the first two matches in the tournament. John Skylar vs Zicky Dice and Hernandez vs Crazzy Steve. The first match will take place on Tuesday October 5th and the second match the following night.

