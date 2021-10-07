The Good Brothers: Impact Talent Showcase

Last week I took a week off from the Impact Talent Showcase but this week we are back in action. This week we are continuing with our championship and fourth edition of the showcase which is all about the tag team champions. The current Impact Tag Team Champions are The Good Brothers who are in their second reign.

Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson first came together in 2013 as apart of the Bullet Club when they were working in New Japan Pro Wrestling. They have also worked for various other promotions including Ring of Honor.

During their time in NJPW they won the IWGP Tag Team Titles on three separate occasions and were the winners of the 2013 World Tag League. On November 11th, 2013 NJPW announced that founding member Karl Anderson and the debuting Doc Gallows would enter the tournament as representatives of The Bullet Club.

Anderson had been working with the promotion since 2008 while Gallows was a former WWE superstar and had recently worked for Total Nonstop Action before coming to Japan. In the tournament they won their block with a record of four wins and two losses.

On December 8th they defeated Togi Makabe and Tomoaki Honma in the the semifinals. Then they defeated Hiroshima Tenzan and Satoshi Kojima in the finals of the tournament. They would win the IWGP Tag Titles at Wrestle Kingdom 8 defeating current champions K.E.S. (Davey Boy Smith Jr. & Lance Archer).

They would hold the titles for a full calendar year and successfully defended the titles six times.

In December of 2014 they would make the finals of their second consecutive World Tag League but were defeated by Hirooki Goto and Katsyori Shibata who would defeat them again for the titles on January 4th, 2015 at Wrestle Kingdom 9.

The Good Brothers would regain the titles on February 11th at The New Beginning event in Osaka, Japan. Their second reign would be short lived as they were defeated by The Kingdom (Matt Taven & Michael Bennett) on April 5th at Invasion Attack.

Gallows and Anderson would regain the titles for a third time defeating The Kingdom at Dominion 7.5 on July 5. After holding the titles for six months and only defending them once they would lose the belts once again to the 2015 World Tag League Winners, Togi Makabe and Tomoaki Honma at Wrestle Kingdom 10 on January 4th, 2016.

Anderson and Gallows would wrestle their final NJPW match in an eight man tag team match. It would Gallows, Anderson, Bad Luck Fale and Tama Tonga versus Bobby Fish, Hirooki Goto, Katsuyori Shibata and Kyle O’Reilly where the Bullet Club would pick up the win.

Gallows and Anderson they would make their American debut at the War of the Worlds event which was co-produced by ROH and NJPW. They would successfully defend their IWGP Titles at the event against The Briscoes (Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe).

They would also make an appearance in ROH in 2015 teaming up with The Young Bucks for an eight man tag match against ROH World Champion Jay Lethal, ROH Television Champion Roderick Strong, and ROH Tag Team Champions War Machine (Hanson and Ray Rowe). This match was for all the ROH gold and the ROH Champions would defeat The Bullet Club and retain all the ROH gold.

Before coming to WWE in 2016 Gallows and Anderson would compete for other various promotions including the short lived Global Force Wrestling where they competed in the Tag Team Tournament.

On the January 5th, 2016 a day after Wrestle Kingdom 10 WWE posted an article on their site teasing some big names from NJPW signing with the company. The names were Gallows and Anderson, AJ Styles, and Shinsuke Nakamura. On the April 11th edition of Monday Night RAW Gallows and Anderson made their shocking debut attacking The Usos.

WWE then began teasing an alliance with AJ Styles leading to them attacking Styles’ opponent for the Payback PPV, Roman Reigns.

Gallows and Anderson would go to defeat The Usos on the April 25th edition of RAW.

They would go on and try to help Styles win the WWE Championship from Roman Reigns but would fail twice. They would then suffer their first lost the following week on SmackDown in a six man tag.

On the May 9th edition of RAW Gallows and Anderson would separate from Styles which would lead them to entering the tag title picture by attacking The New Day on the May 30th edition.

The Club was officially separated in the 2016 Draft with Gallows and Anderson staying on RAW and Styles moving over to SmackDown. They wrestled their last match together losing to John Cena, Enzo and Big Cass at the Battleground PPV.

Gallows and Anderson would eventually after many different shots would defeat The Bar (Sheamus and Ceasro) at the 2017 Royal Rumble PPV on the preshow to become the new RAW Tag Team Champions.

They would only have one successful title defense in their one and only reign as they defeated Enzo and Cass at the Fastlane PPV. They would then lose their titles in a fatal four way ladder match to the returning Hardy Boyz.

After a four year stint in the company and resigning a new contract Gallows and Anderson were released on April 15th, 2020.

They would then announced that they had signed with Impact Wrestling right at midnight on the day their 90 day compete clause expired. They would then make their first appearance at last year’s Slammiversary PPV.

They would go on to defeat to defeat Reno Scum in their in-ring debut on the July 28th edition of Impact.

They would eventually become the Impact Tag Team Champions by defeating The North at the Impact Plus Turning Point Special on November 14th.

They would go on to hold the titles for 119 days before losing them to NJPW’s FinJuice at the Impact Plus Sacrifice Special. The Good Brothers would then regain the gold in a fatal four way match at this year’s Slammiversary and would retain them in a three way match at Emergence.

Since signing with Impact they have also made appearances on All Elite Wrestling reuniting The Elite and even successfully defending the Impact Tag Titles against AEW’s Dark Order.

Now The Good Brothers have their sights set on Bound For Glory where they will defend their titles against Bullet Club or FinJuice.

