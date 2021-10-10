October 10, 2021
The IInspiration Is Bound For Glory
The IInspiration Is Bound For Glory

Tonight at the Knockouts Knockdown Impact Plus special it was announced that former WWE Tag Team, The IIconics now known as The IInspiration will be coming to Impact. 

The team of Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay will make their Impact debut at Bound For Glory on October 23rd in Las Vegas

