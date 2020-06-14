The Knockouts Tag Team Championships were established in a backstage segment on the August 20th, 2009 episode of Impact. Taylor Wilde & Sarita became the inaugural champions after winning a four-week tournament.

The titles became an integral part of the division as there were 9 title reigns shared between 15 wrestlers. Two Knockouts were able to hold both the singles and tag titles simultaneously and they were even one of the nine teams to hold the belts. When looking at this already herald division adding a tag team championship was a no brainer. The titles became apart of some of the best storylines in the Knockouts Division history.

When looking back at the nine teams and 15 wrestlers to have held the titles there were some reigns that stand the test of time and have reached G.O.A.T. status.

Sarita and Taylor Wilde: This team makes the list for Greatest Knockouts Tag Team Champions of all time because they were the inaugural champions and would go on to hold the titles for 106 days. They won the titles after defeating The Beautiful People in the finals at the No Surrender PPV. During the tournament, they would defeat the favorites to win the titles which were the team of Awesome Kong and Raisha Saeed in the semi-finals. During their reign, they would go on to feud with the likes of The Beautiful People. They would even defeat The Beautiful People again alongside ODB in a winner takes all match at Turning Point. This reign being the first really established the titles and put them on the map. Sarita and Taylor Wilde Become First-Ever Knockouts Tag Champions: 1 / 3

