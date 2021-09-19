September 19, 2021
Tommy Dreamer Issues Apology After Dark Side of The Ring Comments

This past week’s episode of Dark Side of the Ring was all about the infamous plane ride from hell. During that episode now former Impact Wrestling executive, Tommy Dreamer was interviewed.

Dreamer would go on to make some rude, callous comments on the incident and protecting everyone who was on the plane during the incident. 

Since the episode has aired Dreamer has been suspended indefinitely from the company and there is no timetable on when or if he will return. 

Earlier this afternoon on Twitter he issued a apology/statement on the situation. 

Here is the tweet and apology/statement:

