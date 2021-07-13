Slammiversary 2021 is just on the horizon and over the last couple of weeks I've been posting out links that talked about 10 Interesting Facts regarding Slammiversary's 2016-2020, well now for this list I'm going to be doing some similar to my Top 10 Bound For Glory Pay Per Views article.

I'm gonna be talking about what I believe are the Top 10 Best Slammiversary Pay Per Views...So Far.

Keep in mind that this is an opinion article, so some of your favorite Slammiversary might not make it onto this list or the order might be different than yours; In any case, be sure to tell me what are your favorite Slammiversary PPV's on social media.





























































10. Slammiversary 2007

Slammiversary 2007 was the third event to bare the Slammiversary title, but surprisingly it usually gets forgotten by a lot fans except for one match in particular but more on that a little bit later.

This event took place in Nashville Tennessee, one of the many places TNA called home during their early years of existence and the show itself was a bit of mixed bag.

First The negatives:

Former WWF world champion, Bob Backlund was in his late 50's when he took on Alex Shelley in singles competition but apparently that didn't stop him from defeating the future Tag Team and X Division champion in an almost four minute match

Former WWE tag team champions collided in a near three minute match as B.G. James and Kip James (Road Dogg and Billy Gunn) defeated The Basham Brothers

And finally, the match between Christopher Daniels and Sting sadly didn't live up to expectations

Now The positives

The opening tag team match involving Low-Ki and Rhino vs. LAX was a good way to start off the show

The X Division title match between Jay Lethal and Chris Sabin

The tag team match between Ron "The Truth" Killings and James Storm vs. Jerry Lynn and football star Frank Wycheck was enjoyable.

Other matches like Eric Young vs. Bobby Roode, Abyss vs. Tomko in a No Disqualification match and even the tag team title match which saw Team 3D put their belts on the line against Rick Steiner and his surprise tag team partner, Road Warrior Animal were all amazing in their own way and it really showed how much depth there was to the TNA roster at that time.

The main event saw AJ Styles, Kurt Angle, Samoa Joe, Christian Cage and "Wildcat" Chris Harris take part in a King of the Mountain match for the newly created TNA World Heavyweight championship; This is due to the NWA parting ways with TNA a month earlier over the issues of wrestlers like Christian Cage and Team 3D not defending the belt in NWA territories.

The action was amazing throughout with moments like Joe throwing AJ Styles off the penalty box onto the commentary table, Chris Harris suplexing Christian off the box into the ring, Kurt and Joe throwing their opponents around the ring like ragdolls, Harris hitting a spear on Christian off the ladder and of course the final moments of the match which saw Kurt Angle officially become the first ever TNA world heavyweight champion.

While the show itself might be forgotten by many, Angle's championship win on this night has become the stuff legend for a career that's already filled with extraordinary accolades.

Christopher Daniels vs Sting: FULL MATCH (TNA Slammiversary 2007) | IMPACT Wrestling Full Matches - YouTube

Eric Young vs Robert Roode: FULL MATCH (TNA Slammiversary 2007) | IMPACT Wrestling Full Matches - YouTube

Slammiversary 2007: Chris Sabin vs. Jay Lethal - YouTube

King Of The Mountain Match 2007 Part 1 - YouTube

King Of The Mountain Match 2007 Part 2 - YouTube



























































9. Slammiversary 2017

I will say without a doubt that one of the best things to happen in 2017 for Impact Wrestling was this Slammiversary event because it was jammed back with so much great action.

Following a successful set of tapings in India, Slammiversary would take place once again in the Impact Zone with promotions like Triple A and Pro Wrestling Noah getting involved as well, most notably in the opening four way tag team match for the GFW and Impact World Tag Team titles.

The "match" between Jeremy Borash and Joseph Park vs. Josh Matthews and Scott Steiner could best be described as "so bad it's good" and continued the company's usage of what now is refereed to as "Cinematic Matches" with the inclusion of Father James Mitchell, Shark Boy and Impact Hall of Famer, Abyss.

This show is kind of hard to look back at now considering many of the outcomes in this event would become hallow following this show.

For starters, Rosemary lost the Knockouts title to Sienna which not only led to a streak of bad luck for the Demon Assassin but Sienna would lose the belt to Gail Kim (who would retire from in ring competition immediately after her match at that year's BFG event making the belt vacant).

Moose and fellow NFL star DeAngelo Williams defeated Eli Drake and Chris Adonis only for Williams to retire from in-ring competition a few days after his match; Low-Ki, Angelina Love and Davey Richards would leave the company not too long following their defeats at this event and even the main event match where Alberto El Patron defeated Bobby Lashley for the Impact and GFW titles proved pointless as Patron would cause some controversy and be stripped of the titles and soon afterwards suspended.

Despite how the rest of the year would turn the outcomes of this event kind of pointless, the action and energy throughout is why Slammiversary 2017 gets this event high up on the list.

10 Interesting Facts About Slammiversary 2017 - WWE Wrestling News World

2017 Slammiversary XV Cold Open Will Make You Remember Why You Love Impact Wrestling - YouTube

DeAngelo Williams Makes His In-Ring Debut at Slammiversary 2017 | Classic IMPACT Wrestling Moments - YouTube

Eddie & Alisha Edwards vs Davey Richards & Angelina Love: FULL MATCH (Slammiversary 2017) - YouTube

EC3 vs James Storm: STRAP MATCH (Slammiversary 2017) | IMPACT Wrestling Full Matches - YouTube

Big Poppa Pump & Josh Matthews vs Jeremy Borash & Abyss 5 Star Classic from Slammiversary 2017 - YouTube

























































8. Slammiversary 2013

With around 3,800 people in attendance at the Agganis Arena in Boston Massachusetts, Slammiversary 2013 was another show that happened during a period where the quality of the programming was decent but unlike the Slammiversary that would come after this one, there was a lot more good than bad.



The opening match was a great way to start off, the middle part of the show was sub-par and the last set of matches were the absolute best.

Chris Sabin vs. Suicide vs. Kenny King in an Ultimate X match for the X Division title was a highlight reel from start to finish with Sabin securing the X Division title for the fifth time in his career.

The four way elimination tag team match was great, which shouldn't be surprising considering this match was filled with some of the best tag team specialist in modern wrestling like Hernandez, Christopher Daniels, Bobby Roode and James Storm taking part.

The last knockouts standing match between Gail Kim and Taryn Terrell may have started off slow with little fanfare from the crowd but when it kicked into second and third gear, the fans were glued to this match without question. The bout itself was and still is a classic in women's wrestling not to mention a career defining match for Taryn Terrell.

The chemistry and ring work in the match between Angle and Styles was spectacular (no surprise there) plus, it was good way for Kurt to end his night after being the second man to be inducted into the TNA/Impact Wrestling Hall of Fame earlier in the show.

The main event between Sting vs. Bully Ray in a No Holds Barred match for the world title was great in it's own right from the high stakes involving "The Icon" Sting (where if he lost the match, he could never challenge for the world title again) to the violence both men showed each other in the match and the constant presence of Aces and Eights throughout felt like a combination of the best attributes from ECW and WCW put together.



Not much else about this show is really worth speaking of as the six man tag team match to Abyss winning the Television championship were decent to uninteresting but the opening contest and the last three or four matches are why this Slammiversary is ranked so highly.

Before The Bell: Slammiversary (Full Version) - YouTube

Gail Kim vs Taryn Terrell - Last Knockouts Standing (Slammiversary, 2013) - YouTube

AJ Styles vs Kurt Angle: FULL MATCH (TNA Slammiversary XI) | IMPACT Wrestling Full Matches - YouTube

































































7. Slammiversary 2016

Slammiversary 2016 came at a time when the future and finances of the company was completely uncertain, but despite that the in-ring product continued to impress as the opening four way match for the X Division championship proved that even during their darkest times, the company could still produce some of the best high flying and death defying action that you'll ever see inside a wrestling ring.

James Storm vs. Braxton Sutter felt flat, The King of the Mountain title match was fine and The Tribunal vs. Grado and Shera was surprisingly good considering the names involved.

The full metal mayhem match between Jeff Hardy and Broken Matt Hardy and the three way Knockouts Title bout were good for what they were and the same could be said for the tag team title match; EC3 vs. Mike Bennett was enjoyable with the right person winning.

The best match of the card and probably of 2016 would have to be Bobby Lashley vs. Drew Galloway for the TNA World Championship. The words, fast paced and hard hitting are some that could be used to describe this match as it saw two phenomenal athletes beat the ever loving shit out of one another with power moves and stiff shots both in and out of the ring.

A good show from an unpredictable year.

Eddie Edwards Wins His First Singles Title! (Slammiversary 2016) | Classic IMPACT Wrestling Moments - YouTube

720pHDTV TNA Slammiversary 2016 Gail Kim vs Jade vs Sienna For The Knockouts Championship - YouTube

TNA Slammiversary Jeff Hardy vs Matt Hardy Full Metal Mayhem Match 12 6 16 - YouTube

Slammiversary 2016 / Mike Bennett vs EC3 - YouTube

Drew Galloway Gets Extreme vs Lashley (TNA Slammiversary 2016) | Classic IMPACT Wrestling Moments - YouTube

10 Interesting Facts About Slammiversary 2016 - WWE Wrestling News World































































7. Slammiversary 2019

Taking place in Dallas Texas at the Gilley's Complex, Slammiversary 2019 came at a time when a series of changes were beginning to take shape both in and out of the ring for Impact Wrestling from the reports of Impact possibly making the move to AXS TV to the departures and arrivals of superstars on their roster like Johnny Impact and Michael Elgin respectively.

Slammiversary 2019 was a show of two halves: The first half of the show was good but nothing too spectacular, while the other half included matches and moments that many fans would remember long after the show ended.

The opening X Division contest and the triple threat tag team match were a good way to start off the show although the "injury" suffered by Santana of LAX did damper the flow of the match towards the end.

The Eddie Edwards vs. Killer Kross in a first blood match was amazing but nowadays it's remembered for the backstage stories following the match and finally, the RVD vs. Moose match was pretty much a standard one-on-one with not a lot to look back and talk about.

The second half of the show saw four of the best knockouts on the Impact roster at the time square off in a monster's ball match for the KO championship. This is when the show really began to go into second and third gear as moments in this match like Havok hitting a tombstone piledriver from the second rope on Su Yung onto a bunch of thumbtacks, Taya hitting a 'rock-bottom' like maneuver on Rosemary on the outside of the ring onto a table and so much more really helped to make this match one for the history books.

Johnny Impact vs. Rich Swann for the X Division Championship was a nice follow-up to the monster's ball match and good way for Johnny Impact/John Morrison to finish his time with the promotion. The world title match between Michael Elgin and Brian Cage is a little bit underrated but it's a classic to watch, plus it saw the return of Rhin....oh I'm sorry a short stocky man in all black clothing hitting a spear on Big Mike.

The main event between Sami Callihan vs. Tessa Blanchard is another classic bout that took place at this event but if you want a detail description about this match, be sure to check my article "The 10 Best TNA/Impact Wrestling Matches of the 2010's".

While Slammiversary 2019 may not of surpassed the previous year's event, it's good a Slammiversary to go back and watch nonetheless.

Top 10 Best TNA/Impact Matches In The 2010's - WWE Wrestling News World

Johnny IMPACT WALKS OUT After Losing at Slammiversary! | IMPACT! Highlights July 12, 2019 - YouTube

Monster's ball, su yung vs taya vs rosemary vs havok - YouTube

Tessa Blanchard Brings a GOLD BASEBALL BAT to Slammiversary 2019! | Slammiversary 2019 Highlights - YouTube

Sami Callihan vs Tessa Blanchard: 2019 Match of The Year! | IMPACT Wrestling Best of 2019 - YouTube





































































5. Slammiversary 2005

The event that started it all, the very first Slammiversary pay per view makes onto to this list and it's well deserved. Taking place on June 19th 2005 (almost three years since the ever first TNA PPV aired) inside the Impact Zone in Orlando Florida, Slammiversary 2005 would set the bench mark for all of the Slammiversary pay per views that would come after it.

The opening contest featured an X division match which was won by Shark Boy (the person who allegedly created the name for the PPV) and the Impact fans witness the debut of the Samoan Submission Machine, Samoa Joe in TNA against a very determined Sonjay Dutt in a 10 minute barn burner of a match.

Other highlights from this show included a returning Alex Shelley wrestling in an ultra competitive match against a Mexican pro wrestler known as Shocker, an amazing match between Team Canada vs. The Naturals for the NWA TNA tag team titles, a triple threat elimination match between Christopher Daniels, Matt Bentley and Chris Sabin for the X Division championship that was a perfect combination of in-ring action and storytelling especially towards the first and second eliminations.

The main event for the NWA TNA World Heavyweight championship was a King Of The Mountain match between Monty Brown, Abyss, Raven, AJ Styles and a last minute replacement in the form of Sean Waltman.

The match itself was botchy in a few places but it was a tremendous main event match that not only set up future storyline feuds but it also culminated in Raven finally achieving his destiny by becoming world heavyweight champion for the very first time in his illustrious career.

The other matches like Ron "The Truth" Killings vs. The Outlaw aka Billy Gunn, Bobby Roode vs. Lance Hoyt/Archer and AMW vs. Konan and BG James weren't really all that impressive, but regardless Slammiversary 2005 was the gold standard PPV in an amazing year in company history.

Slammiversary 2005: FULL PAY-PER-VIEW! | IMPACT Wrestling Full Events - YouTube

TNA: The Rules For King Of The Mountain - YouTube































































4. Slammiversary 2008

The year of 2008 was an amazing one for the company as every division in the promotion was on fired by this point, with interesting storylines, great action and a whole lot of star power to boot.

This is best seen at that year's Slammiversary event with the opening contest being Petey Williams vs. Frankie Kazarian in an underrated gem of a match that went on for 15 minutes.

The Knockouts Division also shined as well on this night as Awesome Kong showed off her dominance by defeating two unknown ladies (later revealed to be the future Serena Deeb and Sojourner Bolt) to retain her title. Elsewhere ODB, Roxxi and Gail Kim defeated the Beautiful People and Moose (no that NFL star turn pro wrestler) in six woman tag team action.

LAX defeated Team 3D in a rematch from the previous month's PPV to retain the tag team titles, AJ Styles defeated Kurt Angle in singles action (although the story going into this match was more ridiculous that the one at Slammiversary 2013) and the main event for the TNA World Championship saw Samoa Joe retain his title against Rhino, Bobby Roode, Christian Cage and Booker T making Joe the first and only wrestle to retain the world title in a King of the Mountain match in Slammiversary History.

While the retread of the Miss Elizabeth/Randy Savage wedding between SoCal Val and Jay Lethal was funny it still felt like a blatant rip off of a more memorable wrestling moment...nevertheless Slammiversary 2008 is great PPV from a great year in TNA history.

The Beautiful People & Moose vs Gail Kim, Roxxi & ODB (Slammiversary, 2008) - YouTube

The Wedding of Jay Lethal & SoCal Val (TNA Slammiversary 2008) | Classic IMPACT Wrestling Moments - YouTube

Slammiversary 2008 Moment: The King Of The Mountain Match - YouTube

TNA: Exclusive Slammiversary Footage - YouTube













































































3. Slammiversary 2020

Last year's Slammiversary makes it into the top three of this list as the year itself may of have been god awful for a lot of people around the world, but for Impact Wrestling it was a banner year and this show is one of the reasons why.

For starters, the hype surrounding this event was done masterfully by the company as they teased for weeks and weeks the possibility of some old and new faces showing up to the pay per view in addition to teasing things like the return of Team Canada or Aces & Eights, heck the company even promoted the idea of Super Eric making his return at Slammiversary.

The card itself was stacked from top to bottom as the show kicked off with Dezmond Xavier and Zachary Wentz taking on a returning Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley of the Motor City Machine Guns for the very first time and helping to kick Slammiversary off on the right foot.

The North were able to continue their dominance by retaining the Impact Tag Team Titles and names like Rich Swann, Eric Young and EC3 returned on this night while Heath and The Good Brothers made their official Impact debuts, plus three new champions were crowned the with all three of them going down as instant classics.

Sure, the Knockouts Gauntlet and the Old School Rules match might be seen as the weakest on the card in terms of fan interest but when the rest of the pay per view is so good you can be able to look pass that.

Overall, this was a great show for what was surprisingly a great year for Impact Wrestling.

If you'd like more info regards this Slammiversary, then be sure to click on the 10 Interesting Facts About Slammiversary 2020 link down below.

10 Interesting Facts About Slammiversary 2020 - WWE Wrestling News World

The Good Brothers Are Coming To Slammiversary TONIGHT LIVE on PPV! - YouTube

The STUNNING Opening to Slammiversary 2020 LIVE on PPV! | Slammiversary 2020 Highlights - YouTube

Impact Wrestling Slammiversary 2020 - #1 Contender Knockout Gauntlet Match. - YouTube

Impact Wrestling Slammiversary 2020 - Deonna Purrazzo Vs Jordynne Grace Knockouts Championship Match - YouTube

Rich Swann's SHOCKING UPSET of Eric Young at Slammiversary 2020! | Classic IMPACT Wrestling Moments - YouTube































































2. Slammiversary 2012

It was a hard choice between this and the number one entry on the best Slammiversary event in company history so far, but after much deliberation I chose the Slammiversary that took place in Arlington Texas in the College Park Center as the runner-up.

This event marked 10 years of the companies existence and it's one of the most widely attended Slammiversary event in company history with between 5,000-5,500 people in attendance.

The opening contest between Samoa Joe and Austin Aries for the X Division Championship was the perfect blend of high flying action and hard hitting offense that both men and the X Division are known for. Joseph Park defeated Bully Ray in a No Disqualification match thanks to the help of a "returning" former world champion in the form of "The Monster" Abyss and Mr. Anderson defeated RVD and Jeff Hardy in a triple threat match to become #1 contender for the world title.

Speaking of titles, Brooke Tessmacher shocked the fans in her home state of Texas by defeating Gail Kim to become the Knockouts Champion for the very first time and in the semi main event tag team title match, Kurt Angle and AJ Styles defeated Frankie Kazarian and Christopher Daniels to become the new TNA World Tag Team Champions.

The main event saw the very first man to get inducted into the TNA/Impact Wrestling Hall of Fame in the form of "The Icon" Sting take on his archrival, Bobby Roode for the World Heavyweight Championship; While Sting may of enjoyed his acceptance into the hall of fame earlier on in the show, he was unsuccessful in beating "The IT Factor of Professional Wrestling" but at least he got to drop Roode off the stage with his finisher...so that's something.

The show also saw the return of "The Instant Classic" and former world heavyweight champion, Christian Cage as well as the return of "The Cowboy" James Storm, who accepted the open challenge of Crimson at which point he defeated him in around two minutes and end his very long undefeated streak.

Overall, this event truly felt like a celebration for a promotion that has long been dogged with rumors of shutting down and in the process they created one of the best PPVs of the year in 2012 and one of best Slammiversary’s in TNA history...But as amazing as this show was their can only be one other Slammiversary that can top it.

Before The Bell: Slammiversary - YouTube

Slammiversary: 10 Years Of TNA Wrestling Moments - YouTube

Austin Aries vs Samoa Joe: FULL MATCH (Slammiversary X) | Classic IMPACT Wrestling Full Matches - YouTube

James Storm RETURNS to IMPACT Wrestling at Slammiversary! | Classic IMPACT Wrestling Moments - YouTube

2012 TNA Hall Of Fame Tribute Video: "The Icon" Sting - YouTube

Footage From The TNA Hall Of Fame Ceremony - YouTube

Christian Cage Returns to IMPACT at Slammiversary 2012 | Classic IMPACT Moments - YouTube

Sting Drops Bobby Roode OFF THE STAGE! (Slammiversary 2012) | Classic IMPACT Wrestling Moments - YouTube





































































1. Slammiversary 2018

Could it be anything else...If Slammiversary 2012 is the greatest Slammiversary during the TNA Wrestling Era, then Slammiversary 2018 is the greatest Slammiversary in the Impact Wrestling Era.

What can I say about this event that many others haven't already said: The venue (The Rebel Entertainment Complex) was a marvel to see on TV as it probably was to see it in person, the 2,500 people who were inside the arena were energized from beginning to end (not to mention that the show was a sell out for Impact) and the hype surrounding this event was ungodly impressive, if you think the hype surrounding Slammiversary 2020 was attention grabbing then Slammiversary 2018 was doing that and then some.

The opening international four way match between Johnny Impact, Taiji Ishimori, Rey Fenix and Petey Williams felt like your were watching the X Division in their prime in the mid to late 2000's, the House of Hardcore match between Eddie Edwards and Tommy Dreamer was enjoyable even if the finish felt a little flat and also the newest additions to the Knockouts roster: Tessa Blanchard and Su Yung defeated Allie and Madison in singles action respectively.

The X Division title match was a good representation of the old "David vs. Goliath" trope that's been used in wrestling, Santana and Ortiz of the new LAX defeated the OGz aka the original LAX in a non title street fight and the Hair vs. Mask match between Sami Callihan and Pentagon Jr. was a career defining match for both men and it felt like a throwback to the old days of the original ECW.

The main event saw Moose wrestle in a career defining match against Austin Aries for the Impact World Heavyweight championship; And even though Moose didn't win the belt on this night, he would go on to achieve incredible things within his tenure in Impact.

What also gets this event the number one spot on this list is due to the fact that this PPV came at a time when the future of the company was still uncertain, oh sure the Redemption PPV the previous month garnered some enthusiasm for the Impact fans who were still watching but it was this event that arguably sent the clearest message to wrestling fans and critics the world over that Impact Wrestling isn't going away anytime soon.

The hype, the venue, the matches and the reception around this pay per view makes it my pick for the best Slammiversary pay per view...So far.

10 Interesting Facts About Slammiversary 2018 - WWE Wrestling News World

Road to Slammiversary 2018 Preview Show: The Uncut All-Access Special - YouTube

Day of Slammiversary: Go Behind the Scenes of IMPACT’s Smash Hit Pay-Per-View | IMPACT! Documentary - YouTube

The Emotional Cold Open for Slammiversary 2018 This Sunday - YouTube

Taiji Ishimori, Fenix, Johnny IMPACT & Petey Williams LIGHT IT UP in Slammiversary Opening Match! - YouTube

Allie CRUSHES Tessa Blanchard On The Floor! | Slammiversary 2018 Highlights - YouTube

Tommy Dreamer Gets EXTREME vs Eddie Edwards at Slammiversary 2018! - YouTube

Matt Sydal Gives Brian Cage All He Can Handle at Slammiversary 2018! - YouTube

Su Yung's HAUNTING Special Entrance at Slammiversary 2018 - YouTube

LAX vs The OGz: 5150 STREET FIGHT (Slammiversary 2018) | IMPACT Wrestling Full Matches - YouTube

Sami Callihan Brutalizes Pentagon Jr WITH STEEL SPIKES at Slammiversary 2018! - YouTube

Pentagon Jr SHAVES Sami Callihan's Head! | GWN Sneak Peek | IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary 2018 - YouTube

Toronto Blue Jays' Curtis Granderson Presides Over Main Event Introductions at Slammiversary 2018! - YouTube

Austin Aries & Moose GO TO WAR in Slammiversary 2018 Main Event! - YouTube













So what do you think...Do you agree or disagree with picks? Which Slammiversary is your favorite and what match are your looking forward to for this year's event?

Be sure to let me know on Twitter @hakeemfullerton and be sure to check out the links I posted down below each entry and look out for my predictions article on Slammiversary 2021 coming this week on Friday.

For more wrestling related content like this, be sure to follow Wrestling New World on Twitter @wnwnews.