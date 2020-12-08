Impact Wrestling's Final Resolution event returns after a seven year absence and this year's event is shaping up to be a tremendous show, so in honor of the up-and-coming event which can be seen on the Impact Plus App and FITE TV, I've decide to count down the Top 10 Final Resolution Matches in Impact Wrestling History.











​

10. Generation Me vs. Motor City Machine Guns In A Full Metal Mayhem Match For The TNA Tag Team Championship (Final Resolution 2010)

Nick and Matt Jackson aka The Young Buck's were first introduced to mainstream audiences during their time in TNA as Max and Jeremy Buck of "Generation Me" where the brothers spent the majority of their time in the company feuding with Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin of the Motor City Machine Guns (who are considered to be one of the best tag teams in Impact and in modern wrestling in general).

Both teams would spend 2010 facing off against each other in regular tag matches, Ultimate X and an Empty Area match, but ironically their final bout in Impact Wrestling took place at that year's Final Resolution pay per view when the Guns defend their tag team titles against Generation Me in a Full Metal Mayhem match.

By this point the Impact fans were well aware that both teams can produce great matches and this one was no exception with the Bucks doing their standard tactics throughout the match which was to isolate one of the Guns and attacking the other before going for a high risk or tag team maneuver meanwhile The Guns also incorporated some of their more classic tag team moves in this match while also using the weapons to incapacitate their rivals.

This match resembles the kind of match The Hardy Boys, Edge and Christian and The Dudley Boyz had during the WWE's Attitude Era, which is easily to see as both teams used Tables, Ladders and Chairs throughout; Ultimately, the Guns were able to retain their tag team titles against Generation Me and while the Bucks wouldn't do too much of note during their reminding time in Impact, their careers post-Impact certainly flourished in ROH, NJPW, the independent wrestling scene and AEW.











​

9. Christopher Daniels vs. Samoa Joe for the X Division Championship (Final Resolution 2006)

Two of the X Division's most talented stars faced off in a grudge match after Daniels was injured by X Division Champion, Samoa Joe and suffered a concussion months earlier in the process.

Samoa Joe utilized his strength and striking ability throughout this match while Daniels relied more on his speed to slow down his much larger opponent; The intensity and bad blood between both men could be felt throughout this match and the fans were completely split on who to cheer for in this match.

Speaking of blood, the fallen angel was showing some color in this match when the Samoan Submission Machine delivered a stiff kick to head of Daniels outside of ring near the guardrails which allowed the X Division champion to stalk and attack his opponent as if Joe was like a shark who smelled blood in the water.

While the match didn't finish in the way many fans would have expected, it did help in showing the merciless and calculating nature of the Samoan Submission Machine.

Daniels vs. Joe (FR 2006)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yCvBj4Irg7w











​

8. America's Most Wanted vs. Team Canada for the NWA Tag Team Championships (Final Resolution 2005)

At the inaugural Final Resolution event back in 2005, Chris Harris and James Storm of America's Most Wanted took on Bobby Roode and Eric Young of Team Canada with the NWA Tag Team Titles on the line.

Both teams start off the match brawling on the outside of the ring for almost three solid minutes before the action heads to the six sided ring; The first half of the match saw AMW building up the momentum as they tossed Roode and Young all over the place and even gave EY one heck of bump on the top of his head however a kick by Eric behind the referees back allowing the Canadians to take control of the match.

Team Canada spent much of the match isolating James Storm from his tag team partner while using every dirty work in the book to weaken the Tennessee Cowboy until Storm and Harris were able to capture and handcuff Team Canada's head coach, Scott D'Amore.

While the match did feel a little overbooked towards the end, the action from beginning to end was spectacular and it's a prime example of just how great TNA's tag division was back in 2005.

America's Most Wanted vs. Team Canada (Final Resolution 2005)

AMW Vs. Team Canada (FR 2005) - video Dailymotion











​

7. Main Event Mafia vs. The TNA Frontline For The World Heavyweight Championship (Final Resolution December 2008)

One of the most decorated and memorable factions in Impact Wrestling history is without a shadow of a doubt, The Main Event Mafia; Comprised of former world champions from the WWE and WCW, the group joined together with the belief that the young talent within the locker room had absolutely no respect for them, so they decided to beat down anyone who stood in their way while also capturing championship gold in the process.

In the main event of December's Final Resolution pay per view, Mafia members Kevin Nash, Scott Steiner, Booker T and Sting would take on AJ Styles, Samoa Joe and Team 3D of the TNA Frontline with Sting's TNA World Heavyweight Championship on the line.

This match played to everyone's strengths as guys like Nash, Steiner and Brother Ray were throwing people all over the ring, Styles and Joe meanwhile used more high flying and submission moves to slow down the Mafia and even Sting and Brother Devon went high risk a few times in this match.

In the closing moments of this eight man tag, all hell had broken loose as every member of the Frontline and the Mafia went after each other before Samoa Joe attempted to hit Sting with the Muscle Buster until Kevin Nash hit a low blow on Joe from behind the referees back which allowed Sting to pick up the win and retain his title.











​

6. Samoa Joe vs. Kurt Angle In A 30 Minute Iron Man Match (Final Resolution 2007)

After losing to Samoa Joe at Turning Point a month prior the Olympic gold medalist, Kurt Angle was desperate for a rematch but the Samoan Submission Machine wasn't in the mood of giving Angle another match and instead he was focusing his efforts for the NWA World Championship (as that was the main title in the company at the time).

Refusing to take no for an answer, Angle went on the warpath attacking people from SoCal Val, Don West and even Samoa Joe's girlfriend before attacking Joe following a tag team match on an episode of Impact. Realizing that the bad blood between these two was still running wild, a rematch was set for Final Resolution with the added catch being that the match will be a 30 minute iron man match for a shot at the NWA World Heavyweight Championship.

The action in this match was fast paced and hard hitting with both men trying to get some points on the board before the time expires; Joe would be the first one to get some points on the board as he made Angle tap out to the rear naked choke but Kurt would retaliate a few minutes later by making Samoa Joe tap out to the Ankle Lock.

By the time the clock had minutes remaining, Angle was up 3 points and Samoa Joe at 2 points, meaning the former X Division champion had to really put in the work to make Angle submit.

But just as Kurt was on the verge of tapping out, the time ran out and as a result Kurt Angle became the winner and the new number one contender for the NWA World Heavyweight Championship.









​

5. Kurt Angle vs. Desmond Wolfe In A Three Degrees of Pain Match (Final Resolution 2009)

Everyone remembers Kurt Angle's spectacular match with Desmond Wolfe (Aka Nigel McGuiness) at Turning Point 2009, but some forget that the feud between Angle and Wolfe continued on for another month with their next match going to a whole new level.

After losing his match to Angle at Turning Point, Wolfe would appear on Impact and admit that he tapped out but Angle didn't beat him because in Wolfe's own words "Beating somebody is punishing them, mentally and physically" this made way for the two of them to compete in the first ever "Three Degrees of Pain" aka a 2 out 3 Fall match, where the first match will be decided by pinfall, the second by submission and the third if necessary is to escape the steel cage.

This match was similar to their previous match at Turning Point in that Wolfe attempted to pick apart at the various body parts of the Olympic Gold Medalist while Angle would used his skills as a legit wrestling athlete to try and overpower his more nefarious opponent.

The first fall went to Wolfe and the second went to Angle so when it came time for the third and final part of the match, both men could be seen desperately trying to escape the cage.

Kurt could be seen climbing up the cage wall while Wolfe would crawl towards the cage door hoping to escape first, sadly for him that wasn't the case as Angle was the first man to get out of the cage making him the winner of the Three Degrees of Pain and beating Desmond Wolfe at his own game.











​

4. Christopher Daniels vs. AJ Styles for the World Championship (Final Resolution 2009)

Following an impressive three way match for the TNA World Heavyweight Championship at Turning Point, "The Fallen Angel" Christopher Daniels and "The Phenomenal" AJ Styles continued their rivalry going into next month's pay per view, Final Resolution.

Due to the fact that both men have been tag team partners as well as co-workers for over a decade, it's unsurprisingly that both men knew each other so well when it came to their move set as Daniels spent a good portion of the match preventing AJ from performing his high flying maneuvers while also targeting his head, neck and back area.

AJ would eventually regained the momentum back on his side but Daniels refused to stay down numerous times while at the same time the fallen angel came close to winning the match until a Styles Clash from the second rope insured the victory for the phenomenal one.

While AJ and Daniels would face each other again three years later at Final Resolution 2012, it's their match in 2009 for the world title that is arguably more superior.

Daniels vs. Styles (FR 2009)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MZGajwkq61Q











​

3. Christian Cage vs. Abyss vs. Sting for the NWA World Championship (Final Resolution 2007)

After winning the NWA World Title in controversial fashion in his match with Sting at the Genesis pay per view, "The Monster" Abyss continued to battle with the former WCW superstar but things started to become more personal when Sting started refer to Abyss by his real name "Chris" and tried to convince him to turn his back on his satanic manager, Father James Mitchell/

To add more intrigue to this story, "The Instant Classic" Christian Cage claimed that he knew a secret regarding Abyss and Father Mitchell to which led to the monster attacking both Cage and Sting leading to a match at Turning Point which Abyss retained his title.

A rematch was set up for the following pay per view (Final Resolution) with the main event seeing the NWA Title once again on the line in a three way elimination match with Tomko (Cage's bodyguard) being forced to stay inside a red penalty box for the duration of the match.

Following Abyss' refusal to chokeslam "The Icon", James Mitchell came out and managed to free Tomko from inside the penalty box which lead to Cage's bodyguard inflicting damage onto to Sting until the monster made his way back to ring and attacked Tomko before sending him into the box.

With James Mitchell now trapped in the middle of the ring between Abyss and Sting, the icon put the Scorpion Deathlock submission on Mitchell however Abyss would blindside Sting by hitting him in the back of the head with his fist wrapped in a steel chain which allowed Christian Cage to capitalize by hitting the Frog Splash and becoming the NWA World Champion.

Cage vs. Abyss vs. Sting (FR 2007) Part 1

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iNwxTfhMhq0

Cage vs. Abyss vs. Sting (FR 2007) Part 2

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ihbJvy_hSso











​

2. Awesome Kong vs. Gail Kim for the Knockouts Championship (Final Resolution January 2008)

Gail Kim and Awesome Kong are seen as two of the best female athletes of their generation and have helped to establish what women's wrestling can achieve if given the opportunity at this match at Final Resolution is a evidence of that.

After their previous match at Turning Point ended in a disqualification, Awesome Kong and Gail Kim faced off once again for the Knockouts Championship but this time in a No DQ match. Thanks to this added stipulation, both ladies were able to take this match outside of the ring as they could be seen fighting within the crowd inflicting even more damage to each other.

This was a classic David vs. Goliath match as Gail tried everything in her arsenal to to put away the Awesome One but Kong used her strength and size to just throw Gail around the ring as if she was a rag-doll, but Gail refused to give up and she even utilized a steel chair as way to take down her imposing challenger but Kong couldn't stay down for long.

Ultimately it was Kong's wild and furious temper that allow Gail to pick up the win in this match but the fighting resume immediately afterwards before security came in to break it up.

This bout is often seen as one of if not the best Knockouts matches in company history and it certainly has the right to be known as the most influential as it helped to establish the kind of resiliency and action that fans would be able to associate with the division for years to come.

Kong vs. Gail (FR 2008)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IMKL-qZZTbE











​

1. AJ Styles vs. Petey Williams vs. Chris Sabin In A Three Way Ultimate X Match for the X Division Championship (Final Resolution 2005)

So I mentioned in the previous entry how Kong and Kim helped to define the Knockouts Division thanks to their match at Final Resolution 2008, well as it turns out three years earlier three of the best representatives of Impact's X Division competed in an Ultimate X for one of the company's most prestigious titles.

At Final Resolution 2005, Petey Williams defended his X Division title against Chris Sabin and AJ Styles in an Ultimate X match and the best way to describe this match is high flying, risk taking and all over the place in every sense of the word.

The action in this match saw things like Petey Williams hitting a hurricarana on Chris Sabin while Sabin was on the shoulders of AJ Styles, Petey attempting to climb for the belt until he got hit by a phenomenal forearm, Sabin sending AJ off the top rope with a hurricarana, AJ getting folded up while crash landing onto the ring I mean this match was truly a highlight reel from start to finish and the crowd in attendance felt the same way as not a single fan in the arena was bored as chants of "TNA" and "This Is Awesome" were ringing throughout.

If you ever wondered what makes the X Division so special and highly regarded, then do yourself a favor and check out this match.

Styles vs. Williams vs. Sabin (FR 2005)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VDakMOVifBg

If you enjoyed this article, be sure to follow me on Twitter @hakeemfullerton and for more wrestling related content, be sure to follow, Wrestling New World on Twitter @wnwnews.