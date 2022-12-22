Top 10 Impact Wrestling Moments In 2022

h

Honorable Mentions

The Return of Aces & Eights, Dixie Carter, Frankie Kazarian and Davey Richards

Sami Callihan and Mia Yim Return at Under Siege

Killer Kelly Re-Debuts on Impact

Joe Doering Departs Violent By Design

Bully Ray Call His Shot and Attacks Jade Alexander

Chelsea Green and Matt Cardona Turned Heel

Various Title Changes (Tasha Steelz, Kazarian, Heath & Rhino, Mike Bailey, etc.)

Joe Hendry Returns to Impact

Frankie Kazarian Cashes In Option C

Eddie Edwards Joins Honor No More

Alan Angels and Big Kon Join Violent By Design

10. Josh Alexander Returns

In early 2022, stories began to emerge that Josh Alexander's contract with Impact Wrestling was coming to an end and combine this with the fact that Alexander's work visa was expiring made many Impact fans get bent out of shape that management could've let one of their top stars not re-sign but that they allowed his work visa to expire.

If anyone still felt that way going into the Sacrifice event, then they were in for a colossal surprise.

After Moose defeated Heath in the main event at Sacrifice to retain the Impact World Championship (seriously was there ever any doubt), the cameras cut away from the ring for just a few moments but when their directed back into the ring, Josh Alexander has rushed the ring from behind and drops Moose on his head with his signature C4 Spike finisher.

Josh then grabs the microphone and tells that the crowd he has a contract in his hands which is a signed multi-year deal with Impact Wrestling, putting any ideas of him leaving to rest. He then mentions that he has another contract in his possession which says that Josh will have his World Title rematch against Moose in the main event of this year's Rebellion pay per view...A tremendous way to close out what was an impressive show.

https://twitter.com/IMPACTWRESTLING/status/1500318595108196360?s=20&t=-YpDo9hClyESyqSQkli_eA













































9. Eddie Edwards Joins Honor No More

After years of playing a babyface and a likable rogue with a rocky marriage and a kendo stick fetish, 2022 would finally give the former TNA World Champion something he hadn't done before in his entire run with the company and that's turning heel.

After the surprise introduction of Honor No More (More on that later), the Impact locker room were getting ticked off that these former Ring of Honor stars were breaking into their company and causing chaos thus setting the stage for a multi man tag match between Honor No More and Team Impact (Rhino, Chris Sabin, Rich Swann, Willie Mack and Steve Maclin) after Eddie was attacked backstage and Josh Alexander who was suppose to be in this match was sent home by Scott D'Amore as mentioned in our number 10 entry.

When the time came, the match went back-and-forth until the final few moments as Eddie Edwards ran to the ring with kendo stick in hand and grabbed a hairful of Maria Kanellis; Rhino re-entered the ring and look poised to hit Maria with the Gore before Edwards striked at Rhino with the sitck leading to Honor No More securing the victory and by way of the match stipulation, now having full access to enter the Impact Zone however they like.

This moment led to Eddie Edwards turning heel and becoming the new leader of Honor No More until the group came to an end in October, however as surprising as this was, this wasn't the only example of team mate betrayal to take place at No Surrender













































8. The G.O.D. is O-U-T

At No Surrender event, Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa of the G.O.D (or Guerillas of Destiny) took on Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows for the Impact World Tag Team Titles in a very emotional and hard hitting match, but in the final moments this match Chris Bey distracted the referee during a pinfall attempt which appeared to be an accident.

Then suddenly Bullet Club kingpin, Jay White snuck into the ring and hit his finishing move onto Tama leading to the Good Brother's to hit their signature tag finisher into order to get the three count and retain the titles with the moment itself capping off with Anderson and Gallows giving the 'Too Sweet' hand sign to White and Bey in the middle of the ring as this pretty much confirmed that the G.O.D. were O-U-T when it came to the Bullet Club.

Aside from a multi man tag match involving Violent By Design, G.O.D. and the Bullet Club, the angle was never really followed up on (at least on Impact programming), still the moment itself ranks a bit higher than Edwards joining HNM because this moment came completely out of nowhere and it shocked various wrestling fans and journalists alike.

























































7. PCO Destroys Honor No More

Following Eddie Edwards' loss to Josh Alexander in the main event of Bound For Glory and The Kingdom losing their Impact Tag Team Titles to Heath and Rhino on the October 20th edition of Impact, the inner turmoil within Honor No More was going to come to ahead and before the episode would end, that's exactly what would happen.

Following the tag title match, Eddie Edwards and the rest of Honor No More met in the ring with Edwards espressing his frustrastions over the number of losses the group have been ranking up recently and decided to turn his anger towards the group high flying muscle, PCO.

After months of animosity before PCO and Edwards, PCO finally snapped and began attacking his fellow crewmates and his part time handler, Vincent before posing to the crowd as the fans cheered the French Candianian Frankenstein's turn to the good side which further helped in putting an end to Honor No More in Impact Wrestling from a kayfabe standpoint.

PCO DESTROYS Honor No More | IMPACT Oct. 20, 2022 - YouTube















































6. Deaner Dispatches Eric Young

We go from group racking up losses leading to a key member departing to another with the most recent entry on this list.

Upon waging war with Sami Callihan after BFG, Violent By Design's Eric Young was scheduled to a have match the "Death Machine" which turned into a very bloody affair for the former Team Canada member and ending the show with Deaner as well as Alan Angels and Big Kon standing over and looking at the battered remains of their leader.

A few weeks following EY's loss to Sami, Deaner and Young returned to the prison which saw Deaner's transformation from a big bearded, beer drinker into a manic disciple of VBD. Inside the prison, Young and Deaner talk about the reasoning for why the group was created which was to destroy the "sickness" within pro wrestling or more specificially Impact Wrestling.

As conversations continues a knife with white tape wrapped around it's handle is seen on the middle of the table, but as Eric Young tells Deaner that the 'sickness' might be in the room their currently in and asks Deaner would he do anything to get rid of the sickness...It's at this moment it become clear what's about to happen next.

After a brief figth between both Eric and Deaner for the knife, Deaner gets the better of EY and plunges the knife into Young's chest taking him out; With the deed finally done, a slightly bloodied Deaner seats back into the chair and smiles wickedly at the camera as the show closes with Eric Young's final words: "I was the Designer...But you, are the Design."

Deaner would rename the the group 'The Design' with Angels and Kon alongside him with their war with Sami Callihan still raging on as of the timing of this article.

The END of Eric Young in IMPACT Wrestling | IMPACT Dec. 1, 2022 - YouTube



















































5. Mickie James' Last Rodeo

No Knockout in Impact Wrestling has had a year quite like Mickie James as the first few months have seen James reign over the division as the Knockouts Champion and even return to the WWE to take part in the Women's Royal Rumble as the champion making history along the way.

However, things began to turn following Mickie's defeat to Tasha Steelz for the Knockouts Championship at Sacrifice and Chelsea Green's betrayal of Hardcore County during James' rematch for the title.

Combine this with a shocking loss to Green on an episode of Impact weeks later, Mickie famously took her luggage and cowgirl hat home and disappeared from TV. It wasn't until the September 2nd edition of Impact when Mickie returned to the ring to announce that she wasn't retiring but in fact was looking to have see if she still had what it took become the Knockouts Champion once again.

This paved the way to "The Last Rodeo" which was Mickie James' journey back to the title picture with Mickie mentioning that if she lost a match on during this last rodeo then she would be done as an in-ring competitor and after a number of matches both on TV, PPV and Impact Plus Specials it's been announced at Hard To Kill 2023 it will be Mickie James vs. Jordynne Grace with both James' career and the Knockouts Championship both at stake.

MICKIE JAMES makes a CAREER ANNOUNCMENT! | IMPACT! Sept 2, 2022 - YouTube













































4. Grace Beats Slamovich

Speaking of Jordynne Grace, Thick Mama Pump managed to the MVP of the Knockouts Division in a year where Deonna Purrazzo was winning all kinds of Championship Gold from various promotions, Tasha Steelz becoming the first woman the win an Ultimate X Match and Mickie James' previously mentioned rollercoaster of a year.

After winning her second Knockouts Championship in the first every Queen of the Mountain match at Slammiversary and putting away challengers like Tasha Steelz and Mia Yim, a new enemy emerged to face Jordynne and that was the undefeated Masha Slamovich.

With months of Slamovich being undefeated since officially signing with the promotion, the seeds were planted at the Emergence event for a Masha vs. Jordynne title bout at Bound For Glory in one of the most highly anticapated title matches in recent memory.

As you can tell from the title of this entry, Grace defeated Masha following a Grace Driver from the top rope to pick up the win and becoming the first woman to break Slamovich's winning streak and sending the Russian-American star out of the spotlight until a rematch occurred at the Overdrive event which Grace also won.

TITLE vs. STREAK! Grace vs. Slamovich in Knockouts CLASSIC | Bound For Glory 2022 Highlights - YouTube



























































3. Deonna Purrazzo Wins the Knockouts Championship

On the final PPV under the original Ring of Honor banner, Rok-C (now known as Roxanne Perez in NXT 2.0) defeated Williow Nightengale to become the new ROH Women's champion when the familiar music of the then Reina Da Reinas Champion, Deonna Purrazzo began to play in the building; Deonna confronted Rok-C and asked for a winner takes all match between herself and the newly crowd ROH Women's Champion to which the young upstart accepted.

That match would take place in the main event of the January 13th edition of Impact, with both ladies going back and forth with their offense as many close calls sprang throughout the contest, but of course since news broke that Rok-C would be one of many wrestlers to be signed by the WWE many expected how this would all turn out and sure enough Rok-C verbally quit the match leading to a new champion being crowned.

So to recap, the wrestling world on this night not only got to see the ROH Women's Champion take on the AAA Reina Da Reinas Champion inside an Impact Wrestling ring, but it also resulted in Deonna Purrazzo being the first woman in history to hold the ROH and AAA Women's championships at the same time despite not being signed to either promotion...quite an achievement .

DEONNA Purrazzo vs ROK-C! | CHAMP vs CHAMP | TITLE vs TITLE and ROH INVADE | IMPACT! Jan 13, 2022 - YouTube



























































2. The Debut of Honor No More

At the Hard To Kill pay per view earlier this year, Team Impact (Rich Swann, Willie Mack, Chris Sabin, Rhino and Heath) defeated the Good Brothers and Violent By Design in very a competitive hardcore war, but the action didn't stop after the bell rang as a number of former ROH stars in the form of Mike and Maria Kanellis Bennett, Vincent, Matt Taven and PCO stormed the ring and left Team Impact laid out in the ring, leaving many to wonder just what the heck was going on and could this be some sort of an invasion angle.

The group later revealing themselves as Honor No More would make numerous appearances on Impact television where they continued to cause bedlam for the locker room and even added Kenny King into the mix with things taking a shocking and unexpected turn as they gained access into the building after Eddie Edwards turned on the Impact Locker Room and revealed himself to be the leader of the group as previously mentioned.

While the Kingdom and Vincent would be written off of Impact TV in October and the feud between Edwards and PCO coming to an end following the latter being buried in the Las Vegas dessert, Honor No More's pressence in the company and their feuds with some of Impact's greatest and the Bullet Club have helped to make the year 2022 a memorable one in Impact Wrestling History.

























































1. Josh Alexander Wins the Impact World Championship

After losing the Impact World Title in seven seconds to Moose in the final few moments of Bound For Glory 2021, Josh Alexander was understandably pissed at the former football star turn pro wrestler who screw him out of the opportunity he worked so hard.

Following a six month period which saw Josh battling wrestlers like Jonah, Minoru Suzuki, Charile Haas, Madman Fulton and Big Kon before being sent home and then returned weeks later, the Walking Weapon was geared to challenge Moose for the Impact World Heavyweight Championship at Rebellion.

The storytelling that had been built up to this match as well as the action itself was on point as both Alexander and Moose put each other through hell just to get the better of one another, Josh even hit a freaking Styles Clash onto Moose during the match which was a shocking thing to see as Alexander has never used that move before in his entire time in Impact.

The end came with Alexander dropping Moose on his head with the C4 Spike in order to win and become a two time Impact World Champion but this time the celebration or the reign wasn't cut short in a matter of seconds













If you enjoyed this article, be sure to follow me on Twitter @FullertonHakeem and for more wrestling related content, be sure to follow Wrestling News World on Twitter @wnwnews.